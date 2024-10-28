RHOSLC Star Says Heather Gay Values ‘Fame’ Above Other People

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby is known to share her honest opinion about everything, from food, to fashion, to her castmates. In an October 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cosby shared her thoughts on Heather Gay as season five of the series aired.

“I honor truth and I honor honesty and loyalty and I feel like she’s lacked that through these five years for me and for other people,” Cosby told the outlet. “I feel like Heather’s happiness is fame and she really loves that. I don’t think you should love fame, I think she puts it above people and it makes her not be loyal.”

Mary Cosby Called Heather Gay ‘Two-Faced’

Cosby has had quite a bit to say about Gay on season 5 of RHOSLC. In the October 23 episode she called Gay “two-faced” in a conversation with Bronwyn Newport.

Later in the episode, at Angie Katsanevas’ Greek Mafia-themed anniversary party, Cosby told Lisa Barlow that Gay was “leaving trails of lies.” Gay then joined the conversation and Cosby went on to say, “Everywhere you drop, and everywhere you stop, it’s a lie. I’m not saying it to hurt you, stop doing it.”

This confrontation came just after the pair went ziplining with Barlow and Britani Bateman in the October 16 episode, where Cobsy called Gay “two-faced” directly to her, and shared in a confessional, “I notice that Heather says things that’s very hurtful. She’s always in the middle of something yet she hides her hands. She’ll say stuff but then she’s standing there like she’s the innocent one.”

Whitney Rose Shared a Similar Opinion of Heather Gay in RHOSLC Season 3

Cosby isn’t the first to call out Gay’s relationship with fame since joining RHOSLC, as their co-star (and Gay’s real-life cousin) Whitney Rose made comments about Gay in a February 2023 episode of the RHOSLC After Show, which aired during season 3 of the series.

“It’s really unfortunate because there are moments where I feel like Heather and I had a really good connection and a lot of fun, but unfortunately I think that she chooses fame over family,” Rose said.

Rose went on to speak about her experience with Gay on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3, where they travelled to Thailand alongside fellow franchise stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett (“Potomac”), Leah McSweeney (“New York City”), Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton (“Miami”), and Porsha Williams (“Atlanta”).

“We go onto ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together and it was really an a-ha moment to watch the other women from other cities having the same experience that I’ve had with Heather. And we made up in Thailand, but I’m realizing now she did it to gain favor with the women that were on the trip, because everyone wanted us to make up. Then she ghosted me, and then at BravoCon [2022] she completely came sniping for me [during both the RHOSLC and RHUGT panels],” Rose added.

While Gay and Rose may still experience bumps in the road in season 5, their relationship has grown stronger since their season 3 falling out.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

