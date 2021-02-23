Real Housewife Reveals She & Her Husband Don’t Sleep in the Same Bed

A Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently revealed that she and her husband do not sleep in the same bed.

During the Bravo show’s part two reunion last week, Mary Cosby dished on the inner workings of her “arranged marriage” to Robert Cosby Sr. Host Andy Cohen prodded the Bravo star about her unsusual marriage to her step-grandfather.

Many fans throughout the premiere season of RHOSLC criticized the Cosbys’ relationship — in which Mary Cosby says was arranged by her late grandmother.

Although the couple has been married for over 20 years, Mary Cosby revealed to Cohen that she and her husband have not been physically intimate with each other in the “last few years.” She also disclosed that they do not sleep in the same bed and have separate bedrooms.

Mary Cosby shares a teenage son, Robert Jr., with her husband.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion will conclude with part three, airing Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mary Cosby Said Her Marriage Was Arranged by Her Late Grandmother

Mary Cosby reiterated to Cohen during the episode that her marriage to her step-grandfather was arranged by her late grandmother, Rosemary.

Rosemary died in 1997, leaving the bulk of her multimillion-dollar fortune and Faith Temple Pentecostal Church for Mary Cosby.

“My grandmother told me, for herself, that she wanted me to take her place,” Mary Cosby told Cohen. “Basically, Robert Sr. was 20 years younger than my grandmother.”

“My grandmother felt like she robbed his youth. So she said, ‘If something ever happens, I want you to marry one of my girls, because I know that they will be loyal to you and treat you good like you treated me.'”

When Cohen asked if the union was dictated in her late grandmother’s will, Mary Cosby responded “no.” She noted that she and her now-husband “prayed” about the decision to marry for two years prior to finally getting hitched.

“We felt like it was God’s will,” Mary Cosby said to Cohen.

Cosby Acknowledged That Her Marriage Isn’t Perfect, but Claimed That She Is ‘Happy’

The segment of the RHOSLC part two reunion regarding Mary Cosby’s relationship quickly turned emotional.

At one point, Cohen asked Mary Cosby if she was “in love” with Robert Cosby Sr.

“I absolutely think I am,” she responded.

A Teary-eyed Mary Cosby explained that, although her marriage is not perfect, she is “happy.”

“We’re happy,” she told the Bravo host. “You can’t say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It’s hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn’t matter where he came from.”

“Marriages are hard, they’re horrible, they can be a nightmare,” Mary Cosby continued. “I have a beautiful one.”

She also later emphasized the material benefit of her marriage to Robert Cosby Sr., stating:

“Like every single Chanel, he’s bought it for me. And I haven’t had to buy myself anything. All my designer things, Robert Sr. has gotten them for me.”

READ NEXT: Brandi Redmond Releases Statement Hinting at Quitting