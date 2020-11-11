RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Married Her Step-Grandfather Robert Sr.

During the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, cast member Mary Cosby reveals an interesting fact about herself: she is married to her step-grandfather!

Cosby married her late grandmother’s second husband, who is a man named Robert Cosby Sr. Cosby explains during the premiere that it was in her grandmother’s will for her to get married to her step-grandfather. “We were kind of, I would say, an arranged marriage,” Cosby explained during the episode. “It was kind of in my grandma’s will for us to marry.”

Cosby’s husband explains further in the episode, “She said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you.” According to Screenrant, the couple has now been married for over 20 years and they even have a son together.

Cosby is also not a Mormon, she is Pentecostal. Cosby is the First Lady of a Pentecostal Church in Utah, and according to her Bravo bio, she inherited her family’s “empire” of churches and restaurants.

Mary Cosby’s Marriage Was ‘Shocking’ to Another Member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

During a recent interview on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Cosby’s costar, Lisa Barlow, revealed that when she first found out about Cosby’s marriage, she was “shocked.” Barlow told Us Weekly, “I would not be human if I weren’t surprised by it. I was definitely taken aback. Like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was shocked. I don’t know Mary’s story. I’ve never walked in Mary’s shoes. Mary does have fabulous shoes.”

Barlow continued, explaining that viewers will have to wait until the show’s premiere to understand more about Cosby’s story. “I think that’s Mary’s story to tell,” Barlow said to Us Weekly. “I mean, religion, culture, it plays a lot into our choices and I think it plays a lot into Mary’s, and I think she’s the only person that can tell her story.”

Mary Cosby Is Reportedly a ‘Pot-Stirrer’ on the Show

On this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it seems like Cosby will also be serving up some drama. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cosby’s costar, Jen Shah, called her a “pot-stirrer.” Shah told Entertainment Tonight about Cosby, “Mary’s the pot-stirrer in her own way, just because it’s like, hello? Earth to Mary, ‘This is what you said yesterday.’ You know what I mean?”

Shah continued, explaining that at first, she had no idea that Cosby was even married to her step grandfather. “We went and had dinner and she said, ‘Look, you probably heard…’ and I was like, no, I haven’t heard,” Shah explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea, and she said, ‘Well, I’m married to my grandfather, because my grandmother put it in the will that that’s what she wanted to have happened.’ I literally was like, OK, girl. Do your thing. That wasn’t, like, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

