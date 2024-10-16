‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Husband Refuses to Film for New Season

Returning “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby’s husband, Robert Cosby Sr., hasn’t been filming for the hit Bravo show.

“He’s good. He’s a man and they hold grudges. But once he gets over his grudge, he’ll be better and he’ll probably show his face,” Cosby said on “Watch What Happens Live.” Cosby made sure to let Andy Cohen know that her husband didn’t have any ill feelings toward him.

“He loves you,” she said, adding that her husband doesn’t “trust” the other producers.

Cosby first joined the RHOSLC cast on season 1. She left after season 2, returned as a friend on season 4, and is back full-time for season 5.

The Cosbys have been married since 1998.

Fans Reacted to Mary Cosby’s Comments About Her Husband

Cosby’s relationship has been controversial, to say the least. Robert Cosby Sr. is technically Mary Cosby’s step-grandfather — he was previously married to her grandmother.

“Mary has always been a hoot. With Robert gone she’s actually happy. It’s so great to see!!! Go Mary!” one person wrote.

“Robert Sr has a grudge? WOW THAT IS HILARIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” someone else added.

“Well when your co workers calls him a predator , that would make me hold a grudge,” a third comment read.

“He didn’t like what they said about his family. He has the right to not appear on the show. I love Mary. Only honest one who cracks actually funny jokes,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Mary Cosby Said She & Her Husband Had an ‘Arranged’ Marriage

Cosby has been open and honest about her grandmother’s desire for her to marry Robert Cosby Sr.

“I met my husband through my grandma. … You’re dealt with the cards that you’re given and it’s up to you to make it happy. I love my life, I have a blessed life, and I love Robert Sr.,” she said in 2020.

“We were kind of, I would say, arranged. It was kind of in my grandma’s will for us to marry,” she continued.

When Mary Cosby first appeared on the Salt Lake City franchise, there was quite a bit of scrutiny surrounding her relationship. In a January 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Cosby discussed the season 1 trailer — which featured her marriage.

“I was not expecting it to be dropped on social media. That was more of a disappointment for me because I feel like social media is a place I don’t feel comfortable in,” she told the outlet.

Then, details of her marriage were included in the show’s first episode. Mary Cosby said it was upsetting because the show sort of created a “narrative” for her.

“I just said my truth and I was ready to air it. I felt like it was time and I felt like it was the right thing to do,” she told Us Weekly. Mary Cosby admitted that her marriage was “unconventional” but maintains “it’s not unheard of.”

“They put that story right there with me. It didn’t set it in a good light for me,” she added.

