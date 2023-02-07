Fans Extremely Unhappy After Report That a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Returning

Fans are reacting to a report that “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby is returning to the franchise for the show’s fourth season. On February 1, 2023, Page Six reported that Cosby has signed on to appear on the show in a “friend of” role.

“Mary wanted to come back,” one source told the outlet. Cosby left show on her own accord after the second season, skipping the reunion.

“Mary was dealing with a lot of trauma after Season 2,” another insider told the outlet. “Jennie’s racist posts really seemed to shake Mary, especially after Jennie threw a glass at her on camera. Mary was grateful for the time away from the cameras, but she seems ready to get back in the mix.”

Fans Took to Reddit to React to Mary Cosby’s Potential Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

There have been several rumblings about a RHOSLC cast shake-up ahead of the franchise’s fourth season, but thus far, the only definite change is that Jen Shah will no longer be part of the cast; she was sentenced to 78 months behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud, NPR reports.

Shortly after Page Six reported that Cosby would be back for season 4, fans took to Reddit to share their feelings. The majority aren’t happy with the reported casting decision.

“Something about this feels contrived. Andy is a Fed at this point because he knows damn well these are criminals. Sorry but Mary is anti-social, has no actual friends and has nothing entertaining going on in her life in Utah. Hell she stopped going to her own church. There has to be a someone new in Utah,” one person wrote.

“HARD PASS. She is f****** awful. Bring on Angie K & Danna. I want to see what they’re capable of in a FT role,” someone else added.

“Mary Cosby makes me feel uncomfortable,” a third Redditor said.

“I haven’t missed an episode of any rh franchise but if this clown comes back, I may discontinue it all and not just rhoslc,” a fourth comment read.

Former Church Members Previously Accused Cosby of Running a ‘Cult’

In September 2021, the Daily Beast published an exposé on Cosby, who was the leader of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City. Some of the former church members spoke to the outlet about Cosby, accusing her of running a “cult.”

“It’s not a joke. She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth. You have no idea, all those smiles and shit—that is not real,” one person told the outlet.

“We were going to church for religious reasons. We thought we were learning a new way of life, a new way to praise God, but that was never the case… There is so much shady stuff going on in that church,” someone else said.

Cosby has denied the claims made against her and the church, which has since been permanently closed.

“Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult,” Cosby told Entertainment Tonight. “Like, come on. I believe in my church. There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault,” she added.

