Mary Cosby Reveals Why She Skipped RHOSLC Reunion

Mary Cosby broke her silence on why she skipped the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion earlier this month.

The controversial Bravo star spoke out in an interview posted by Brough Chat, during which she blasted the “one-sided” reality show.

“I did not go to the reunion because I was not about to sit there and be beat up from one side of the story and of the narrative,” Cosby said, adding that on RHOSLC, “every single topic was about me.”

“They said I shined during the reunions so they held it back for me and they wanted me to go off at the reunion and answer all these one-sided questions that I didn’t even see coming and I said ‘I’m not doing it,’” she explained. “And I never got a chance to express my side. … No one ever told me they were talking about me, no one even told me they called my church a cult. I found out on TV.”

Cosby added that after “filming all season with these women…none of them had the guts to say it to my face, all of these false allegations.”

The RHOSLC star reiterated her stance during a chat posted on Twitter Spaces, where she noted she did not want to talk about her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church that she runs with her husband, or late church member Cameron Williams. On RHOSLC season 2, Lisa Barlow claimed that Williams told her he mortgaged his house for $300,000 and gave the money to Cosby’s church. Williams died in June, 2021, per Bravo.com.

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is [that] I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” Cosby said. “And everyone heard one side of what they felt — they told lies. I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy that has passed.”

“How many titles did they put on me?” she added. “I was a lot of things this season.”

Sources Said Mary Cosby Was ‘Terrified’ of Getting Grilled By Host Andy Cohen

A show insider previously told Page Six that Cosby skipped out on the reunion at the last minute because she didn’t want to be grilled by Andy Cohen over controversies about her church and accusations of racism. Cosby has been under fire for offensive comments she made about her co-stars Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen.

“[She] did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season,” the source told the outlet. “She was terrified of getting grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie and Jen. She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult.”

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,” the insider added. “This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

Andy Cohen Was Disappointed That Mary Cosby Skipped the Reunion

Andy Cohen was not happy that Cosby bailed on the reunion. During a January 11 segment on his “Radio Andy” show, the Bravo host expressed disappointment over the RHOSLC star’s no-show status.

“As you’ve heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come [to the reunion], which was very disappointing to me,” Cohen said. “This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

Cohen also hinted that Cosby’s days as a Real Housewife are done.

“If she doesn’t want to come back to the show, that’s one thing,” he said, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. ”But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision. That was my hope. There was there was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine.”

