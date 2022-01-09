Mary Cosby Shades Reality TV Fans Following RHOSLC Reunion Snub

Mary Cobsy took aim at fans of reality TV following her absence from the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion.

Just days after Heavy confirmed Mary was not at the RHOSLC reunion, she took to Instagram to share quotes about the dangers of social media on society.

Here’s everything we need to know:

Mary Shared a Quote Slamming Reality TV Viewers ‘Bad Reality TV Rots Our Brain & Makes Us Rude’

On January 7, 2022, Heavy confirmed with Bravo that Mary did not attend the RHOCLC reunion, following her controversial season with the show.

Now, she’s taken to Instagram in her first post since the news broke seemingly shading fans who watch reality TV.

“TV watching lowers IQ,” the quote says. “And it increases rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist, coach and professional speaker at …”

The post was not well received by fans who blasted Mary for her hypocrisy before she turned off commenting.

The second slide reads, “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

The quotes were dated April 29, 2021, and the post was made on January 8, 2022.

Fans Slammed Mary on Reddit as ‘Strangest Housewife’ When Comments Were Shut off on Her Post

Though Mary shut down the commenting on her own post, that didn’t stop fans from flooding Reddit with their thoughts.

“Classic ‘well I didn’t like you anyways!’ when someone dumps you. Reject before being rejected/you can’t fire me because I quit,” someone wrote.

“She is truly the wildest housewife yet I’m dead lol,” another fan wrote. “watching her on tv actually made me feel pretty smart,” another fan wrote.

“I heard cults are also bad for the overall well-being of others,” a fan wrote hinting at the accusations that her church is a cult.

“Mary M. Crosby could be the strangest housewife arc of all time,” someone wrote. “The cult, married her step-grandpa, the designer clothes hoarding, the lack of self awareness, the racism, recruiting Meredith Marks as an ally…Maybe strange isn’t the right word but what a wild fucking ride she’s brought us in.”

A lot of fas pointed out the hypocrisy in Mary’s post, considering she was on a reality show for two years.

“If she thinks reality tv rots our brains, why did she sign up for not one, but two seasons of a well-known reality tv franchise????” someone wrote. “She’s probably going to say that she only signed up to spread the gospel but that she was exploited by dark forces. Or some s**t like that,” someone replied.

“What kind of show did she think she was signing up for??” another fan asked. “And yet she was a willing participant for a paycheck. What does that make her?” another fan asked.

Other fans pointed out her random use of hashtags on the post.

“Lol! The bad copy pasting, the tacky picture frame, the self owning hashtags… Her posts are like her outfits; a bad look,” someone wrote.

“She just hashtagged herself as a racist,” a fan wrote. “ She hashtagged ‘to’, ‘is’ and ‘walk’ and a bunch of other nonsense single words. Imagine thinking that this is how hashtagging works. Like, who hashtags ‘to’ or ‘is’? She’s a mess,” another fan wrote.

Mary Will Not Be Present for the RHOSLC Reunion, Heavy Confirmed I have confirmed with Bravo PR, Mary Cosby did NOT attend the #RHOSLC reunion. No comment on the reason for her no-show was provided. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 7, 2022

The RHOSLC reunion was already filmed and per Bravo, Mary was a no-show. No reason for her absence was given by the network. Host Andy Cohen later confirmed the news via an Instagram Story Q&A.