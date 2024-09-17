Mary Cosby Names Only RHOSLC Co-Star She Trusts After Meredith Marks Fallout

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5 premiere airs on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and with it comes cast member Mary Cosby’s return to full-time Housewife status. Cosby was a series regular in the first two seasons of the series, before leaving in season 3 and returning in a recurring capacity in season 4.

Ahead of her return as a snowflake-holder, Cosby opened up about where she stands with her cast mates in a September 13 interview with Us Weekly.

“I went into it wanting to make the best of every situation just because I knew that we had to top last season,” Cosby told the outlet. “Seeing that I don’t trust any of the women except Angie [Katsanevas], I just prayed for the best and hoped for the best and that’s kind of where I was.”

Mary Cosby & Meredith Marks’ Friendship Fell Apart in RHOSLC Season 5

Cosby’s relationship with Katsanevas grew naturally during production for season 5, as Katsanevas told Us Weekly, “It happened organically. That’s what’s been really special about it. I wanna find true, organic, real friendships on this cast. Mary and I have chemistry. We’re very raw and vulnerable with each other, and it was an unforeseen friendship. I think from two people that just became very vulnerable with each other, we felt that we could trust each other.”

While Cosby’s relationship with Katsanevas grew, her friendship with Meredith Marks appears to have faded during the course of RHOSLC season 5. Cosby told Us Weekly, “I always say, ‘If people show you who they are, believe them.’ I know who Meredith is. I’ll just say this, I don’t hold grudges. Moving forward, let’s just see how it works out because for me, I feel like it’s a friendship that probably has been severed, but let’s just see what happens. I’ll just say that.”

The RHOSLC season 5 trailer gives more insight into Marks and Cosby’s tensions. In the sneak peek, Cosby can be seen telling Marks, “You’re not always the victim. Have a good day,” with Marks responding, “You used me for three years, I got the memo.”

In another moment from the trailer, the pair are seen fighting at a group event at Cosby’s house, with Cosby kicking Marks out during the scene.

Angie Katsanevas Teases RHOSLC Season 5 Cast Trip

Cosby, Katsanevas, and Marks are joined on RHOSLC season 5 by Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and newest Housewife Bronwyn Newport. Britani Bateman and Meili Workman also join the cast as “Friends of the Housewives.”

In a September 11 Instagram post on the Bravo account, Katsanevas teased the upcoming season, revealing the group would be returning to the scene of one of their season 4 cast trips. As Katsanevas spoke, she kept changing into larger and larger pairs of sunglasses, a nod to fan comments about her bold sunglasses looks during past seasons.

“Hi, it’s Angie K., and I’m going to tell you a little bit about season 5. This season has lots of drama, as usual. But it’s also a lot of fun, you know? We have fun. People can be shady as usual, but we always come together. We even go back to Palm Springs, which is always iconic. So if you ask me, it’s going to be a great season,” Katsanevas told fans.

READ NEXT: Reese Witherspoon Working on New Project With ‘Real Housewives’ Star