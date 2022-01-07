Did Mary Crosby No-Show the RHOSLC Reunion?

Multiple rumors have been swirling about Mary Crosby and her possible no-show for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion.

Heavy has confirmed with Bravo PR that Mary did not attend the RHOSLC reunion. No reason for her absence was given. This comes after multiple reports, including a reporter from Entertainment Tonight and a Bravo Instagram fan account, Queens of Bravo, reported rumors that Mary did not show up for filming.

I have confirmed with Bravo PR, Mary Crosby did NOT attend the #RHOSLC reunion. No comment on the reason for her no-show provided. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 7, 2022

Host Andy Cohen posted multiple Instagram stories from the reunion where he can be seen talking to Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay. There have been no updates from Andy about Mary.

Mary Was Blasted by Fans & Castmates for Multiple Racist Comments

Thank you! I personally think you need to take your judgmental self and go! Thank you sister! For your lame support! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) January 3, 2022

In a show which features a castmate being arrested by Homeland Security for fraud, it takes a lot to be the most controversial castmate. But that’s what a lot of fans have labeled Mary.

On Season 2, Episode 14, Mary shocked fans and fellow castmates when she “complimented” Jennie Nguyen on her “slanted eyes.”

This wasn’t the first time Mary had been accused of making racist comments, she issued a public apology on December 12, 2021, for her controversial ‘Mexican thug’ comments.

Fans have been calling her out online all season, many times Mary responded to the hate.

“Mary Cosby is in Kim Richards territory for me where it’s not enjoyable to watch because it’s so rooted in darkness,” a fan tweeted on January 3. Mary replied on the same day, “Please know this is an easy fix.. please don’t watch! It will be fine with me! I know racist .. if anyone knows and it’s not words turned into racism.. Are you trying to say I’m too dark.. I’m Black& I’m proud! Find a new show!”

“Guys! You can’t expect a women who MARRIED HER STEP-GRANDFATHER to be a woman with logic. Stop trying to rationalize the crazy that is Mary Cosby,” another fan tweeted on January 2, 2022. Mary replied to the comment on January 3, “Do you have work.. Or you prefer to get on Twitter just to give your 2 cents .. To make an evil remark? I can’t expect you to be rational just with your time ..you make ..To be an Evil soul! Have a lovely day!”

Fans Were Not Happy With the Idea That Mary Would Not Have to ‘Atone for Her Comments’

Fans took to Reddit to discuss Mary’s potential absence from the fan-favorite reunion.

“By not showing up, does this mean she’ll get fired?” a fan wrote on a Reddit thread. “I’m disappointed she didn’t show, I want her to face judgment and be in the hot seat for all the controversy surrounding her, and to atone for her comments.”

“Ha I knew she wouldn’t. Someone didn’t want to take accountability,” someone tweeted on the report of her not showing up.

“I’m definitely not surprised she chickened out of attending. This woman cannot allow her ego to be challenged at all. Mary’s gone,” someone replied on the Reddit thread.

Mary isn’t the first housewife to skip a reunion. Lisa Vanderpump famously ditched the reunion on her final season as a housewife. Others who no-showed were RHONJ’s Jacqueline Laurita and RHOBH’s Adrienne Maloof. None of the housewives returned to their shows.

