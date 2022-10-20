SEE IT: Camille Grammer’s Daughter Mason Looks so Different & Fans Can’t Believe it

Camille Meyer’s daughter Mason Grammer is all grown up.

Fans who have watched Mason since she was young can’t believe that she’s going to be 21 in October 2022. Some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans were surprised to see just how much Mason has changed when her mom shared a new photo of her in honor of National Daughter’s Day.

Mason, whose dad is actor Kelsey Grammer, is no longer a teenager with braces. Moreover, she has become a successful model, as evidenced by the photos that she shares on Instagram. In February 2022, Mason shared that she participated in New York Fashion Week and walked in the Malan Breton show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meyer Called Her Daughter the ‘Light of [Her] Life’

On September 26, 2022, Meyer shared some pictures of her daughter on social media, including one of the two of them in summer dresses and a black-and-white shot of them both in swimsuits.

“@mason.grammer you are the light in my life. I love you so much #nationaldaughtersday,” Meyer captioned the post.

Fans filled up the comments section with reactions, many mentioning just how beautiful of a young woman Mason has grown up to be.

“Mason has grown up before our eyes. Such a beautiful young lady,” one comment read.

“She’s stunning and looks just like you,” someone else wrote.

“Oh wow! All grown up,” another Instagram user added, along with the heart eyes emoji.

“She is sooooo tall …. beautiful like her momma,” read a fourth comment.

Two days later, Meyer shared some pictures of her son Jude in honor of National Son’s Day.

“Jude you crack me up with your humor and wit. You are sensible, humble and kind. I love you so much! #nationalsonsday,” she captioned the post. There were several fan comments on the photos of Jude as well. He turned 18 in August 2022.

Mason Shares Photos of Herself on Instagram

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Meyer’s social media, you may have not realized that Mason is fairly active on Instagram herself. Although she doesn’t post too frequently, she does share photos of herself, whether she’s modeling or just hanging out poolside.

Mason’s most recent Instagram snap was uploaded on August 5, 2022, and was taken in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, where her mom owns a house. Mason tends to spend quite a bit of time with her family in Hawaii. The 20-year-old didn’t supply a caption, letting the pictures in the post speak for themselves.

Mason lounged on an outdoor sofa wearing a blue bikini complete with ruffles. She also wore a large striped hat to keep the sun off of her face as she stretched out in total relaxation mode.

Several people commented on the post.

“Legs!!! Gorg!! Kini and hat, are so cute!!!” one person wrote.

“Looking so lovely mason,” read another comment.

“So pretty!! Hope summers been treating you well,” a third Instagram user said.

It appears as though many of Mason’s friends commented on the photo as she responded personally to many of the messages.

