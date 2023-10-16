Mauricio Umanksy Gives Dating Update Following Kyle Richards Separation

Mauricio Umansky is setting the record straight on rumors about his personal life.

The Agency founder has been married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards since 1996, but the two are currently separated. Umansky told TMZ that he and his wife of 27 years “are not talking about divorce.”

Still, talk about the longtime couple’s personal lives has been rampant. There are rumors that Richards is romantically involved with singer Morgan Wade, a rumor she has repeatedly denied.

In October 2023, Umansky addressed rumors that he is dating actress Leslie Bega – and he made it clear that she is a family friend. The romance rumors surfaced after Umansky was photographed while out to dinner with Bega and his parents, Eduardo Umansky and Estella Sneider.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Called the Rumors About Him Dating Leslie Bega ‘Crazy’ & ‘Stupid’

In October 2023, an Instagram photo posted by Umansky’s mom sparked buzz among RHOBH fans. The photo showed Umansky out to dinner at the Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio with his parents, who are divorced, and Bega. In the snap, Bega sat next to Umansky with her arm around his shoulder.

In addition, Sneider shared a photo of her and her ex-husband cheering their son on in the “Dancing With the Stars” audience, with Bega alongside them. Bega also posted photos from the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom with a caption about how he was there “supporting Mauricio.”

The social media photos had some fans assuming that Umansky is dating Bega. But in an interview with Extra, Umansky said the speculation is “stupid.”

“It’s too much,” he said. “It’s too much. I don’t know what else to tell you about that. I showed up late for the dinner, I left early for the dinner, and, like, all of a sudden, it’s, like, a whole story — it’s just stupid.”

The real estate guru also told E! News the chatter about his personal life is crazy. “This whole story is so crazy. There’s nothing to talk about there,” he said.

Leslie Bega Has Ties to Umansky & His Family

Although Bega and Umansky are not an item, they do work together. Bega works as a real estate agent at Umansky’s brokerage firm, The Agency. Mauricio and Eduardo are both founders of the luxury real estate firm.

Bega is also an actress whose credits include recurring roles on “The Sopranos” and the sitcom “Head of the Class.” In addition, Bega appeared in the 1985 movie “Tuff Turf, “which starred Umansky’s sister-in-law, Kim Richards.

After the photos of Bega out to dinner with the Umanskys came out, TMZ reported that the actress is actually dating Eduardo Umansky and not Mauricio.

Mauricio Umansky shot that story down too, saying Bega simply invited her dad to DWTS as a friendly gesture. “She had tickets, she invited him, but that is not his girlfriend. She works at The Agency,” he told E! News.

Although Umansky has now set the record straight about him and Bega, other fans continue to zero in on his relationship with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater.

In a Reddit thread, fans debated the validity of a gossip site’s teaser that Umansky and Slater are getting cozy outside of the ballroom.

Slater split from her husband, fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber, in 2022 after four years of marriage, per E! News. She also has something else in common with Umansky besides dancing: In 2020, she obtained her real estate license.

