Mauricio Umansky’s Employee Reveals She Was Asked to Join RHOBH

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” almost had one of Mauricio Umansky’s employees on it – as a Housewife.

In addition to his RHOBH cameos, Kyle Richards’ husband also stars on Netflix real estate show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” and one of his Agency agents, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, dished that she was approached by the Bravo reality show before she signed on to Netflix.

Allie Lutz Was Asked to Be on RHOBH Before She Joined ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Lutz, 37, opened up about her reality TV past during the February 1, 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

When Yontef asked her if she’d ever be interested in joining a Real Housewives show, she revealed that she’s actually already been asked—and turned the invite down.

“Before I did the show (’Buying Beverly Hills’) I did get, I was reached out to by ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and they asked if I would come in and, and you know, test for the show,” she revealed. “And I’m like, like it just doesn’t really seem like it’s for me. But they were persistent. They kept saying like, ‘You know, just come in, you can just try it out.’ But I did not, which would’ve been weird.”

Lutz said she was unaware if Richards knew producers had reached out to her, then admitted she wondered if they wanted to make her a “villain” on the show.

“So yeah, it just wasn’t for me,” she added. “Would I do it [now]? I don’t know. It depends on the space I’m in. I feel like, I mean all those women, by the way, are amazing and a lot of them have turned their lives into like careers and products. I mean Kyle’s a really hard worker. So I don’t know, never say never.”

Allie Lutz Was Previously on ‘The Hills’

Watching Buying Beverly Hills & for the life of me I knew I had seen Allie Lutz before and then it CLICKED! She was briefly on The Hills! #BuyingBeverlyHills #thehills pic.twitter.com/fpBsPthTlQ — 🍀 (@Markitoz408) November 8, 2022

“Buying Beverly Hills” is not the first reality show Lutz has appeared in. In 2010, she appeared in three episodes of MTV’s “The Hills,” per IMDb. Lutz butted heads with series star Kristin Cavallari, after Cavallari called her a “psycho” and falsely her of breaking into Brody Jenner’s bedroom, according to MTV.com.

Lutz told Yontef her connection to “The Hills” first came from her ex-boyfriend, Doug Reinhart, whose sister Casey was a cast member on the teen-set reality show, “Laguna Beach,” in the early 2000s.

“I really avoided being in reality TV for so long, I was like, ‘I don’t wanna be part of it,’” Lutz said. “I got basically sucked into somehow being on ‘The Hills,’ and in no way did I want to be part of it. It just, it happened. I literally walked into a birthday that was happening and they were filming and next thing I know there’s like people you know talking, because I do have a real history with someone on the show.”

“I feel like a totally different experience being on that show,” she added. “It was like I was thrown into the wolves to be like this dramatic character on the show.”

Lutz also claimed the negative storyline about her on “The Hills” “wasn’t real.”

“When I walked into that show and they like created the storyline,” she said. “They cut and paste and use whatever they want from the show. Then they said ‘Come back and we’ll let you tell your story.’ Well, I came back to tell my story and, of course, they cut all that too and just used the parts they wanted to use to create their storyline. So, unfortunately, it was not a good experience for me. “

