Mauricio Umansky Addresses Rumors About His Relationship With Dorit Kemsley

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, commented on rumors that he may be more than just friends with Dorit Kemsley.

While recording a December 2022 episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast hosted by Carlos King, Umansky revealed Richards had informed him about the allegations while he was “coming out of the shower.” He explained he “laughed” because he found the accusations that he cheated on his wife with her good friend and RHOBH co-star ridiculous.

“I don’t know what to say or to do, you know, [Dorit’s husband] PK [Kemsley] is one of my best friends, we all hang out a ton together,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

Umansky also shared he believed he would not be cut out for reality television if he had gotten upset by the rumor.

“If you can’t laugh at your own stuff, you are in trouble. If I’m going to get all serious and bend out of shape over something like that, there is no way I’ve survived 12 seasons on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ It just would be impossible, so you just got to have thick skin when you are on reality television,” said the 52-year-old.

Dorit Kemsley Commented on the Cheating Rumors in September 2022

According to Us Weekly, Dorit shared her thoughts about the cheating rumors while filming a September 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The RHOBH star revealed she was bothered by the suggestion she was unfaithful to her husband.

“Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it. It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross,” said the mother of two.

The publication also reported that Dorit responded to former RHOBH personality Dana Wilkey after she suggested she believed that the Beverly Beach founder and Umansky had a romantic tryst on Instagram. In Dorit’s Instagram comment, the 46-year-old asked if there “is something wrong” with Wilkey. She also asserted that the Bravo alum is “definitely one of the thirstiest people [she has] ever seen.”

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason,” commented Dorit.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Spoke About Their Marriage in December 2021

During a joint December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards and Umansky spoke about maintaining their relationship. The Agency founder shared that he believed they have had a successful 26-year-long marriage because they “try to spend a lot of time together.”

“We often take our own personal time and invite the kids, even though, you know, we need our own personal time, we still have it with our kids,” said the 52-year-old.

Umansky also revealed he and his wife “have zero interest in renewing [their] vows.”

“We don’t want to mess with a good thing and we’ve been super lucky and why change the energy that we have around us,” explained Umansky.

