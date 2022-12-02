Mauricio Umansky Shares ‘Crazy’ Video of Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has taken his real estate firm to the next level, bringing in cameras and having The Agency featured on a reality television show that airs on Netflix.

“Buying Beverly Hills was released in the fall and follows some of the top agents at Umansky’s company, including Farrah Aldjufrie, his wife’s daughter from a previous relationship. Umansky has been excited to share an inside look at how he runs things at The Agency.

“The Agency is one of the fastest-growing premier, boutique brands in the world. Our clients and agents benefit from the shared resources of our international team, including in-house, cutting-edge creative, public relations and tech divisions,” reads part of the description on The Agency’s website.

In addition to Aldjufrie, there are a handful of other senior-level agents working for Umansky and some people who are just starting out as well. The latter includes his daughter, Alexia Umansky, who has just been getting her feet wet but is hoping to make her parents proud.

Over the holiday weekend, Mauricio Umansky shared a photo of his wife,”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, as she sat on the couch watching her husband’s new show.

Umansky Said That Watching His Wife Talk About Aldjufrie’s Wedding on Television Was ‘Crazy’

Richards and Umansky traveled to Aspen, Colorado, for Thanksgiving weekend and during some down time, Umansky caught his wife catching up on “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“It’s pretty crazy watching @kylerichards18 watch @farrahbritt talk about getting married,” Umansky captioned the video of his wife. Richards was dressed in cream-colored loungewear and a pair of fluffy, green slippers while sitting on her sofa.

Umansky went on to say that his wife is “hooked watching her daughters” on the show.

Just as the new show was set to stream on Netflix, Richards actually took to her Instagram feed to share a big of advice for her girls. Although both Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky have been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the new Netflix series has much more of a focus on them.

“I’m so excited for them! I’m also scared if I’m honest. @farrahbritt @alexiaumansky There will be times when you are misunderstood, people will say things about you that aren’t true, times where you want to explain the back story but your hands will be tied, your feelings will be hurt & you will wish you hadn’t said or done certain things that can’t be explained. But you know who you are. People that know you know who you are. I love you and am so proud of you and excited to watch you shine,” Richards captioned an Instagram post on November 4, 2022.

Several Fans Are Hoping That Netflix Renews ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ for a Second Season

Netflix has been mum on whether or not “Buying Beverly Hills” will be getting a second season, but the overall vibe from fans seems positive, especially on Instagram.

On November 28, 2022, Umansky shared a video talking about The Agency and the dynamic that he’s worked to build. Fans quickly filled up the comments section, asking for a second season.

“Mo!!! The entire series was amazing, but when you brought Sophia in at the end……I was screaming!!! Beautiful homes, beautiful family, and great TV!!! Keep it up!” one person wrote.

“Mission accomplished! No way to pick a favorite but the last episode is too good!! Now we need a second season. Like yesterday!” someone else added.

“Can’t wait for season 2, loved the show! You have a beautiful family, and you are a fantastic Dad! Lots of love. Congratulations with the success of the show,” a third Instagram user said.

