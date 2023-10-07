Mauricio Umansky Sparks Romance Rumors With Agency Co-Worker: PHOTOS

Mauricio Umansky has sparked dating rumors after his mother, Estella Sneider, shared a photo of him with a woman’s arm around his neck.

In the snap, Umansky, who is currently separated from his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, is seated next to Leslie Bega and across from his parents at a dinner following week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars! We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening,” Sneider captioned the photo on October 6, 2023.

Bega is an actress best known for her role on “Head of the Class.” She also had a role on “The Sopranos.”

Back in July 2023, People magazine reported that Umansky and Richards had separated but were still living together. From there, Umansky and Richards shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram feeds, admitting that they were having a tough year in their marriage but denying any reports of divorce.

Some Fans Are Convinced That Mauricio Umansky Is Seeing Leslie Bega

Shortly after someone spotted the photo of Umansky with Bega on Instagram, rumors started flying that the two might be an item; and the timing seems right. TMZ caught up with the real estate mogul who was headed to DWTS rehearsal and he confirmed that he and Richards are indeed separated just days after saying that they weren’t.

“Kyle and I are human beings, we have emotions, we have feelings. We’re going through a really hard time, okay? We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, privately,” he said.

Now, with new photos of him and Bega floating around, some fans are convinced that the two are an item.

“The top picture says yes. Literally looks like husband and wife out to dinner with in laws,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the possibility that Umansky and Bega are a thing.

“It would make sense that he’s seeing someone else if he’s finally just talking out about him and Kyle being separated,” someone else added.

“She seems very familiar with Mo’s parents, with Mo too. Maybe she’s not new in every sense of the word,” a third person suggested.

Leslie Bega Has Been in the Ballroom to Support Mauricio Umansky on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bega was on-hand for week 2 of season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” to support Umansky.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS. Supporting Mauricio tonight on Latin night! How fantastic to see Alfonso again after all these years since we did ‘Circus of the Stats’ together back when we were child stars growing up! Full circle moment,” she captioned a Reel on her Instagram feed.

Though it’s unclear if Umansky and Bega are more than just friends, the two have known each other for a bit of time as evidenced by the fact that Bega works for Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency.

According to her bio on the company’s website, Bega has a bachelor’s degree in cinema from the University of Southern California. After graduation, she attended business school.

