Mauricio Umansky Shares the House Husband Pact

Mauricio Umansky has been a part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since his wife Kyle Richards joined the show in 2010.

Although Umansky isn’t a star on the show by any means, his role hasn’t gone unnoticed and he’s one of the most beloved House Husbands across all franchises. During season 12, he actually ended up having a bit of his own storyline when he and PK Kemsley were filmed laughing about Erika Jayne speaking inappropriately to Garcelle Beauvais’ teenaged son.

Umansky has his own real estate firm — and his own reality show on Netflix — but that doesn’t mean that he’s on RHOBH any less. But when it comes to the drama between the women — especially within his own family — he prefers to stay out of it. In fact, he recently opened up about a pact that he has with some of the other House Husbands.

Umansky & the Other Husbands Don’t Let the Women’s Drama Affect Their Friendships

On the December 8, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast, Umansky chatted with host Melissa Pfeister about life and all things “Housewives.”

Pfeister pointed out that Umansky has built solid friendships with several of his wife’s friend’s spouses, including Kemsley and Harry Hamlin.

“So, if Kyle and Dorit are going at it, or Kyle and Lisa, how are you, the guys?” Pfeister asked.

“We don’t let it get to us,” Umansky said. “We made that pact a long, long time ago. And we know that there’s going to be a lot of stuff that goes — that they are going to go up and down, they’re going to have to get back together because they have to film again,” he explained.

“At the end of the day it’s part of the game. But we’ve all just decided that we’re just not going to participate on that,” he continued, adding, “let it happen.”

Umansky No Longer Talks to Ken Todd

Evidently, the House Husbands pact doesn’t apply when the wives terminate their friendship altogether. Such is the case when it comes to Umansky’s relationship with Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. The two guys were really great friends, but once things went down between Richards and Vanderpump, the guys severed their friendship, too.

“Ken and I were always relatively close. I like him a lot. I think he’s a good man. But, yeah, that is the one where we… you know, look, when the wives are no longer getting together — and they are not — you know, I’m going to stand behind my wife every single time,” Umansky told Pfeister on the podcast.

“And I agree with my wife on that case. It’s not like I’m standing behind her just because she’s my wife. I actually know she’s right,” he added.

Since Vanderpump and Richards no longer film together, there really isn’t anything that would bind Umansky and Todd together. The two women haven’t spoken for years and things don’t appear to be anywhere close to reconciliation.

