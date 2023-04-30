Mauricio Umansky Reveals The 1 RHOBH Husband He’s No Longer Friends With

Mauricio Umansky revealed that his friendship with Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, never recovered from their wives’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama – and that Todd even snubbed him when they ran into each other.

In April 2023, The Agency founder spoke out about his falling out with the restaurant mogul after their wives got into a friendship-ending argument while filming the 9th season of RHOBH in 2019. Todd famously kicked Umansky’s wife, Kyle Richards, out of his home when she confronted Vanderpump about leaked tabloid stories.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Umansky revealed that he ran into Todd after their wives’ fight and he was ultimately snubbed by him. “I saw him after all of this s*** happened,” Umansky said in the April 2023 interview. “I went right up to him and gave him a hug and a handshake and he wouldn’t shake my hand and he wouldn’t hug me.”

Umansky explained that he had always “liked” Todd and still doesn’t have anything against him, but he did call BS on the diss. “To me, it’s like, ‘Well, wait a minute. You and I didn’t do anything.’ Like, this is bulls***,” he said of Todd’s snub.

Umansky also admitted that there was no way he could have remained friends with Todd because they each chose to back their own wives in the feud.

Kyle Richards Hugged Ken Todd When She Ran Into Him

On the 9th season of RHOBH, Richards was famously booted from Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa estate after Todd accused her of not being a true friend to his wife. Todd became upset when Richards accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to make their co-star Dorit Kemsley look bad.

“You cannot be her friend when you say something like that,” Todd told Richards in the scene, per People. “She would never say that about you. You’re a f***ing liar and you’re not my friend or her friend. So you get out….Twelve years of friendship, done! Goodbye, Kyle!”

While her husband couldn’t get a handshake out of him, Richards later ran into Vanderpump and Todd at a restaurant and opted to hug Todd.

During a 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards revealed, “I said ‘Hello,’ and to be honest, [Vanderpump] was just short. Ken came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug. He said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of my home.’ I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken,’ because I do care about them.”

Mauricio Umansky Said he Usually Doesn’t Let the Housewives’ Beefs Affect His Friendship With Their Husbands

While his friendship with Todd didn’t survive the Housewives, Umansky said he has kept in touch with other husbands even after their wives have left the Bravo reality show.

“So part of losing a housewife is losing your Househusband, right, and it’s part of losing a friend,” Umansky told E! News in April 2023. “I have made some really amazing friendships throughout the years with some of these guys. I’m happy to say I’m still really good friends with [Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband] Paul Nassif… I speak with him all the time. I’m still really good friends with [Lisa Rinna’s husband] Harry Hamlin, love that guy.”

“We have a friendship amongst ourselves that others don’t have because we actually understand what our wives are doing, exactly what they’re going through,” Umansky explained.

Umanksy also clarified that just because his wife may be beefing with Rinna, doesn’t mean he’ll beef with her husband.

“Yeah, we don’t we don’t that,” he said. “We don’t. …That’s their beef, we know that that’s going to happen… we know they’re gonna have beef, they’re gonna fall in, they’re gonna fall out they’re gonna fall back in. And if we get involved in it, we can’t keep up so we just stay out,” Umansky added.

