Fans Think Mauricio Umansky Kissing Photos Look So Staged

Mauricio Umansky was photographed kissing a woman who was not his wife Kyle Richards—but not all fans are buying the idea that he’s involved in a new romance.

On July 17, 2024, TMZ posted photos of the veteran “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband after he landed at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. Umansky, 54, was greeted by a seemingly younger woman who appeared very eager to see him. Paparazzi snapped photos of the duo’s ensuing PDA, but some fans feel the photos look very staged.

Fans Think Someone Called Paparazzi To Stage Photos Of Mauricio Umansky At the Airport

In July 2024, a series of paparazzi photos showed Umansky embracing and then kissing a woman with dirty blonde hair as he rolled his luggage through the Greece airport just after getting off the plane. After the photos of the wealthy businessman and his airport greeter surfaced online, fans had questions. Some thought it seemed convenient that the snaps were so perfectly timed.

“These photos look staged,” one Reddit user wrote.

“These photos conveniently taken from like 5 feet away inside the Mykonos airport perfectly capturing their kiss… lol,” another wrote on X.

“Almost as if a call was made….” another replied, along with a GIF of Richards looking sneaky.

“These are such odd photos. Like was someone standing right next to them with their phone up?” another wanted to know.

“Those incredibly staged pap photos of Mauricio kissing another woman are exhausting. There were just paps in a Mykonos airport? #RHOBH,” another asked.

The photos of Umansky and his mystery woman come one year after he and Richards confirmed their separation after 27 years of marriage. The longtime couple previously said they have no plans to divorce, but Umansky has since moved out of the family’s Encino, California mansion and into his own place.

During an Amazon Live in April, Richards admitted she stopped going to couples therapy with Umansky. “We’re just taking a break from that, [but] we get along very well and we’re really good friends,” she said.

Richards also previously answered a fan who asked on her Amazon Live if there was any chance she would get back together with Umansky. “That’s way too intense of a question for the Amazon Live today,” the mom of four replied. “But he’s great no matter what. With or without [me].”

In late June, Umansky hinted that the ball was in Richards’ court regarding a possible reconciliation. When he was asked by TMZ if he was close to reconciling with his wife nearly a year after announcing their separation, Umansky responded, “Oh my God, I have no idea. You gotta ask somebody else that question.”

Mauricio Umansky Revealed He Had a Heavy Travel Schedule This Summer

It is unclear if Umansky’s trip to Greece is for business or strictly for pleasure. In June, The Agency founder told Bisnow he had a heavy travel schedule coming up. “I’m going to basically be traveling all of July. And to start my vacation, I’m checking myself into a meditation yoga retreat in Switzerland,” Umansky said in the interview.

As for Richards, during a June 2024 Amazon Live, she admitted she hadn’t planned her family’s usual summer vacation yet. Last summer, Umansky still traveled with her and their daughters to Italy, despite their separation.

As of this writing, Richards, who is in the thick of filming the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has not publicly responded to the photos of Umansky kissing his mystery woman.

