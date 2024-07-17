Mauricio Umansky Spotted Kissing a Mystery Woman in Greece

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. And while the two haven’t filed for divorce just yet, it appears as though their marriage is officially over.

On July 17, Page Six uploaded photos of Umansky kissing a mystery woman while on vacation in Greece. The pictures were taken at the Mykonos airport after Umansky got off a flight, according to the outlet.

Umansky walked with his carry-on luggage through the airport and opened his arms wide when he saw the woman. The 54-year-old father of three and the woman hugged for a few minutes, staring into each other’s eyes. The woman, who had long, light brown hair, stood on her tip toes to reach Umansky’s mouth. She appeared to be wearing a black bathing suit and a white, sheer cover up.

Umansky and Richards announced their separation in July 2023.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the two said in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Mauricio Umansky Kissing the Mystery Woman

Shortly after the photos surfaced, some “Real Housewives” fans took to Reddit to react.

“I’m actually happy for him. I think he handled Kyle leaving him so well. He was supportive of her the whole way. She left him. He seems very resilient to have his wife have an emotional affair, leave him, and he remains supportive and kind to her throughout. It was sad watching last season when he clearly still wanted to be in the marriage and she wanted out, “one person wrote.

“Oddly, I find this enraging. I always thought their relationship was nice, no matter how awful I think Kyle is. Mauricio is a dick,” someone else said.

“Yikes. Young and wearing a see-through dress to the airport. Keep it classy, Mauricio,” a third Redditor added.

“I first zoomed into the first, left pic and it looks like their daughter Alexia so I rolled my eyes, until I saw the second pic. Obviously not their daughter, but she looks like her in the face and appears to be young enough to be her same age. Big yikes,” a fourth comment read.

Mauricio Umansky Refused to Answer Question About Reconciling With Kyle Richards

Many longtime RHOBH fans were hoping that Richards and Umansky would be able to work things out. However, once Umansky moved out of the home the former couple once shared, divorce seemed more likely.

In June 2024, TMZ paparazzi caught up with Umansky and asked him if he was close to reconciling with Richards.

“Oh my God, I have no idea. You gotta ask somebody else that question,” he responded. He also talked to the outlet about his birthday — and confirmed that Richards actually bought him a couple of things.

“She got me something from Hermes. And then she got me something nice for my new condo,” he said.

Umansky was previously linked to his “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Emma Slater, but the two maintained that they weren’t an item. Meanwhile, there have been numerous rumors surrounding Richards and her pal Morgan Wade as some fans think the two are more than just friends.

