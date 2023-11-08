Mauricio Umansky Reveals His ‘Hopes for the Future’ for Him & Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky revealed what he hopes for his relationship with his estranged wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, in a November 7 interview with Access Daily.

During the interview, Umansky confirmed that he and Richards are separated after 27 years of marriage. He explained that while it has been “a rough year,” the couple made the decision to not “throw in the towel” just yet. The 52-year-old suggested that his “hopes for the future” with Richards is to be in a good place with each other, even if they do not reconcile.

“At the moment, we’re just kind of allowing things to happen. Right now, my hopes are that whatever is meant for the both of us is what ends up happening that we’re very amicable, we’re not fighting at home, we still love each other,” said Umansky. “And if I were to tell you there’s, like, this perfect way of going through tough times, I feel like that’s the way we’re going through it. Particularly with being in the public eye, with so much noise, and so much speculation. And so many rumors, so much b*****, and all that stuff. We’re going through it in a very healthy way.”

He also stated that “90 percent of the rumors” regarding his relationship with Richards are untrue.

“Sometimes the speculation turns into reality. And sometimes the speculation turns into falsehoods,” said Umansky.

While speaking to Access Daily, Umansky also asserted that Richards “is [his] best friend,” despite their relationship issues.

“She will always be the love my life,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Marriage to Mauricio Umansky at the 2023 BravoCon

During a panel at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, Richards briefly spoke about her relationship with Umansky. She stated that she “still consider[s] [her] marriage with Mauricio a success.”

“We’re still a love story. I love him very much,” said Richards.

While speaking to Access Hollywood during BravoCon 2023, alongside new RHOBH cast member Annemarie Wiley, Richards suggested there is a possibility she may reconcile with Umansky.

“Listen, we really love each other a lot. And there’s no secret about that. So who knows, you know. You never know. But I do love him a lot. We still live under the same roof. We’re not fighting or anything,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

In the Access Hollywood interview, Richards responded to former Bravo star Jeff Lewis‘ claim that she “hates” Umansky at the 2023 BravoCon.

“I did not like Jeff Lewis getting up there and saying ‘Kyle hates Mauricio.’ Because that’s not true. I love Mauricio very much. And we are very close in spite of what we’re going through. And I don’t like to hear that,” stated the RHOBH star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Feelings Regarding Emma Slater & Mauricio Umansky

Umansky has been publicly spotted spending time with his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Emma Slater. According to People magazine, Umansky and Slater stated that they were not romantically involved, despite being photographed holding hands, in an October 26 Instagram Story. During the November 3 episode of RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp and RHOC star Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Richards shared her thoughts on the matter.

“We are separated, so we’re allowed to do what we want. It’s just strange to see. I don’t know. I’m married almost 28 years, so it’s hard to see,” said Richards.

She stated that the pictures of Slate and Umansky clasping hands were “jarring for [her].”

“Even though we are allowed to do what we each want to do, I just like, ‘Let’s kind of keep it under wraps,'” said the RHOBH star.