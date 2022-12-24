Mauricio Umansky Comments on Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton’s Relationship

Mauricio Umansky commented on where his wife, Kyle Richards currently stands with her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, during a December 2022 episode of the “Reality with The King” podcast, hosted by Carlos King. As “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are aware, Richards has had a strained relationship with the “Paris in Love” star following the show’s twelfth season. Issues between the sisters arose after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of speaking negatively about Richards during a cast trip in Aspen.

While recording the “Reality with The King” episode, Umansky revealed he does not believe his wife and her eldest sibling have mended their relationship.

“I don’t think that she and Kathy have made up yet, I don’t know if they will [or] they won’t,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

The 52-year-old suggested he is hopeful that the sisters will be in each other’s good graces before his step-daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie’s upcoming wedding.

“We, obviously, have some weddings to plan. And so hopefully, we can have all of the family together for all of the family events coming up,” said the Agency founder.

Umansky then teased that the wedding could be featured in a future season of the Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Farrah Aldjufrie Shared Details About Her Upcoming Wedding in December 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2022, alongside Umansky, Aldjufrie shared she and her fiance, Alex Manos, have made some wedding plans. The Director of Client Relations at The Agency revealed she has purchased her wedding dress and is “getting closer to finalizing some things.” She clarified that the couple has not yet set a date for the nuptials.

“To be honest, I just really wanted to enjoy the engagement and I know people dive right into that but that’s not my personality or my partner’s, so now we feel like we can enjoy it and we’re ready,” stated Aldjufrie.

The “Buying Beverly Hills” personality also shared that she and Manos would like to have a relatively small wedding.

“I don’t know if it’s my age or the pandemic, but I feel like I want something more intimate now. My social circle now is more about quality, not quantity. And I just want it to be an amazing time for my loved ones to enjoy,” said the 34-year-old.

Kathy Hilton Gave an Update on Her Relationship with Kyle Richards

Hilton spoke about her relationship with Richards during a December 2022 interview with ExtraTV. She noted that she has been texting with her RHOBH co-star. The “Paris in Love” personality also shared that she enjoyed interacting with her youngest sister at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, held on December 6.

“It was great to see Kyle. I think that we will hopefully reunite during the holidays at some point,” said the reality television personality.

Hilton then commented on if she would be interested in returning to RHOBH for its upcoming thirteenth season.

“First you have to be asked, you know, they make their decision of who they want to come back and so if that happens, I think so,” said the 63-year-old.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season