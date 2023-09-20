Mauricio Umansky Reveals How He Really Feels About Kyle Richards’ Friend Morgan Wade

Mauricio Umansky is a Morgan Wade fan, even if he can’t name any of her songs off of the top of his head.

Days after he was announced as a cast member on the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the real estate guru revealed that he “can’t wait” for his wife Kyle Richards, to cheer him on in the ballroom — and he didn’t totally rule out the possibility that her close friend, singer Morgan Wade, could turn up in the audience, too.

In July 2023, People reported that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. Since that time, there have been rumors that Richards, 54, had an affair with Wade, 28. Both Richards and Wade have maintained they are just good friends.

Richards was in Paris with Wade when Umansky’s DWTS gig was announced.

Mauricio Umansky Said He Loves Morgan Wade

On September 14, Umansky was caught by TMZ as he exited a “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsal studio with his pro partner Emma Slater. When asked if he was excited for Richards to see him in the ballroom, Umansky replied, “Absolutely…can’t wait.”

Umansky was then asked if Wade would join Richards to cheer him on.

“Oh, I don’t know. They’re filming, they’re doing and all kinds of stuff so who knows,” he said, in reference to the documentary Richards is producing on Wade. But The Agency founder hinted that Wade would be welcome with open arms should she want to support him during a DWTS taping.

“I love her she’s great,” he said. “I love Morgan.”

When asked if he plans to dance to any of Wade’s songs, Umansky turned to Slater and asked, “I don’t think we’re doing any country, are we?”

“I don’t know, we’ll figure that out as we go,” the pro dancer replied.

Umansky did stumble a bit when asked which of Wade’s songs he would want to dance to on “Dancing With the Stars.” “Oh my gosh, she’s got so many great songs,” he said.

He also declined to answer which of Wade’s songs is his favorite. “I don’t know right now, I’ve got other songs in my head!” he said. “I’ve got my songs in my head.”

While Umansky couldn’t name a tune, Richards previously said her favorite Wade song is “Wilder Days.” In addition, she played Wade’s love interest in the music video for the song “Fall in Love With Me.”

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Said They Are Working Through Their Marital Issues

Umansky, who shares daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia with Richards, as well as daughter Farrah from Richards’ first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, has already said his whole family will support him during his “Dancing With the Stars” journey.

“We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on,” Umansky said on “Good Morning America” after the September 13 cast announcement. “We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife. Everybody is gonna be there and we’re gonna have a ton of fun.”

After he spoke out in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to say his family will support him “100 percent” while he competes on the ABC celebrity ballroom show, Umansky gave an update on his relationship with Richards.

“You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” he said.

Richards also gave an update in an Amazon Live on September 8, 2023. When a fan asked the RHOBH star how things were going between her and Umansky, she replied, “We’re doing good.”

“I know that’s not the answer — everyone wants me to dive deeper, but I can just tell you that we’re all doing good,” she said.

