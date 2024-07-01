Mauricio Umansky Dodges Question About Reconciling With Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky dodged a question about his future with Kyle Richards.

In June 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband was caught out in Los Angeles with his daughter Alexia when a paparazzi for TMZ asked him if he was close to reconciling with his wife nearly one year after their separation .

“Oh my God, I have no idea, “ Umansky replied. “You gotta ask somebody else that question.”

Umansky’s response strongly hints that the ball is in Richards’ court at this time.

The question came days after the exes reunited at Catch Steak for Umansky’s 54th birthday dinner. At first, Umansky was mum when asked if Richards gave him a birthday gift. “I got some really nice stuff but I’m not telling you guys either,” he told TMZ.

His daughter Alexia chimed in to say her mom is really good gift giver who “always spoils.”

Umansky finally shared a few details about what Richards gave to him. “She got me something from Hermes. And then she got me something nice for my new condo,” he said.

The Separation Was Kyle Richards’ Idea

Umansky did not initiate the separation to begin with, which is why he may have deferred the reconciliation question to “somebody else.”

In an emotional scene shot for his Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” last summer, Umansky opened up to his daughters about the split.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years,” he said. “I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So, you know, your mom came, and she talked to me, and she said, ‘I think I need space.’ She said to me, “Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated.’”

But during the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards refused to divulge why she asked Umansky for a separation. “With any marriage, there’s issues that you have,” she said. “And then something … happened where I did lose my trust.”

“I care about my family first, and I really did try,” she added. “And then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally just had a breaking point.”

According to Us Weekly, Umansky ultimately moved out of the home he shared with Richards after purchasing a luxury condo in West Hollywood months after their split.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Stopped Going to Counseling Months Ago

Richards and Umansky did go to counseling early on. In the RHOBH season 13 episode “Diamonds in the Rough,” the couple had a conversation about their marital difficulties before they announced their split.

As they talked about going to couple’s therapy, Umansky called the experience “fun,” but Richards took issue with his description. Umansky added that they were both “growing and changing.”

In a confessional, Richards broke down about her marriage. “The things I wouldn’t want my daughters to accept, I’m not going to accept for myself,” she said of her relationship with Umansky.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season