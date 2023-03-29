How Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Work as a Couple

Mauricio Umansky revealed one of the secrets to his long marriage to Kyle Richards. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars have been married for over 25 years, and one of the things they like to do together is work out.

Richards has gotten into her best shape ever months before her 55th birthday, and it turns out that her husband is often by her side for her workout sessions.

In a March 2023 interview with Pickleball magazine, Umansky revealed that he plays pickleball every week and that he sometimes plays the sport with his wife. He also hinted that he sometimes joins Richards for her early morning workout sessions.

“I wake up every morning, and the first thing I do is exercise to set the tone for my day both physically and mentally,” Umansky told the magazine. “I love that I can go outside, hit some balls on the court with my wife and kids, and not only spend time together but also produce some endorphins while we’re at it.”

Mauricio Umansky is a Huge Fan of Pickleball

Pickleball has become an extremely popular sport in recent years. The game combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, per USA Pickleball, and it’s played on a badminton-sized court.

Umansky is so into the game that he had a pickleball court built at the Encino, California home he shares with Richards. “I am very competitive and love being outdoors, so the game was a natural fit,” he said. “Eventually, we decided to take it to the next level and build our own court at our home in Los Angeles. …We can play year-round thanks to the warm climate.”

While he didn’t elaborate on her pickleball skills, Umansky has raved about his wife’s fitness level. “I’ll tell you, when you guys see her, you’ve never seen a better, sexier Kyle than on the next season,” he told the “Reality With the King” podcast in December 2022. “She’s just been working out every single day. She’s in such good shape.”

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Do Other Workouts Together

In addition to pickleball, Richards has shared details of other workouts she does with her husband. In a 2020 Instagram post, she shared a photo of her and Umansky as they spent the day mountain biking in Aspen. The RHOBH star posed next to her husband and his bike in the photo, which she captioned, “Fall is here. Such a beautiful day cycling through Aspen Mountains.”

According to BravoTV.com, the Bravo OG also shared a pic of a day she spent with her husband at Rumble Boxing. “The couple that works out together …” she captioned a pic of her husband as he practiced with a punching bag.

Umansky has also shared photos of the couple’s home gym. In a 2020 Instagram selfie, he posed while working out at home, and his wife could be seen pedaling on her Peloton bike in the background. Other gym equipment, including weights and a treadmill, couple be seen in the at-home space.

The couple’s workouts weren’t always a thing. Back in 2016, Richards told People that it was hard for her to work out with her husband because their schedules weren’t in sync. “We used to work out together more, but lately our schedules are so crazy that I tend to work out in the morning and then he’ll come home and use the boxing machine in our house at like 9:30 at night,” she said at the time. “I’m like, I can’t even move my head off the pillow at 9:30 at night sometimes!”

