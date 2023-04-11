Mauricio Umansky Names RHOBH Star He ‘Would Never See’ Again

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, began starring on the Bravo franchise during its first season, which premiered in 2010. The Agency CEO acknowledged he has had issues with former RHOBH personality Lisa Vanderpump in the April 10 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave, who has maintained a close friendship with Richards, asked Umansky to choose “one Housewife from ‘Beverly Hills’ to come back and one to never see again.” He replied that he wanted the All In founder to return to the series because he misses spending time with her and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. The father of three then revealed he is not interested in filming with Lisa Vanderpump again. Umansky also seemed to reference that the RHOBH alum had a falling out with his wife after an incident involving Dorit Kemsley’s former rescue dog, known as Puppygate, in 2019.

“You know the answer to who I would never see, at this moment, you know, it’s Lisa Vanderpump. I just think what she did to Kyle was just so mean and so not cool. I’m just not happy about that,” said Umansky.

Mauricio Umansky Claimed that Lisa Vanderpump Is Rude

According to Reality Blurb, Umansky stated that Vanderpump was the “rudest Bravoleb [he has] ever interacted with” while playing a game of “Truth or Drink” during a November 2022 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview.

“I’m going to throw out Lisa Vanderpump,” stated the 52-year-old.

The publication reported that the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Umansky’s remark. In a December 2022 tweet, the 62-year-old asserted that the RHOBH personality is a “silly man.”

“I meet hundreds everyday I am never accused of that… little puppet,” stated Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About Possibly Coming Back to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Vanderpump revealed if she would be willing to return to RHOBH. She shared that she and Cohen have spoken about her potential comeback as a Housewife. She also seemed to reference that her adversary, Lisa Rinna, exited the Bravo franchise after season 12.

“We talked about it, you said the door is always open. You are kind of on the right path with one gone, there’s just a few more to go,” quipped Vanderpump.

While speaking to Extra in February 2023, Vanderpump shared that she does not believe she will rejoin the RHOBH cast. She also revealed that she interacted with Rinna shortly after she announced her RHOBH exit in Paris, France. The “Vanderpump Rules” star acknowledged that she had tweeted, “Ding dong,” in January 2023 upon finding out about Rinna’s Bravo departure.

“I went to Paris two days later and who was there but Lisa Rinna. First person I ran into… I think we politely ignored each other. There’s nothing to discuss. She didn’t treat me well on the show and we were old friends but I think she had that problem with a couple other people as well,” said Vanderpump.