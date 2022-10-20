Mauricio Umansky Reveals Why He’s Nervous About Wife Kyle Richards’ Reaction to His Memoir

Mauricio Umansky is a fan-favorite husband on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but he’s also a successful businessman with the real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, a doting dad, and the star of the upcoming Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

The 52-year-old husband of veteran RHOBH cast member Kyle Richards will also soon add “author” to his resume. According to an announcement on The Agency’s website, Umansky will publish his first book, “The Real Deal,” in April 2023.

“I wear many hats every day—as a father, husband, CEO and real estate agent, to name a few,” Umansky said in a statement about the book. ”While I often share these lessons with colleagues, family and friends, this book allows me the rare opportunity to share all I’ve learned over the years with a larger audience.”

But in a recent interview, he revealed that he may not be ready for a review from his wife.

Mauricio Umansky Admitted He is Nervous For Kyle Richards to Read His Book

Richards wears as many hats as her husband – if not more. In addition to her long-running role on “RHOBH,” she is a working actress (“Halloween Ends”), a business owner (Kyle X Shadida), and a mom of four. Richards even beat her husband to the “author” title – by a decade. In 2011, she published her memoir, “Life is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife That Does It All.”

Because Richards has done it all, perhaps that’s why her husband is worried about what she’ll think of his book. In an October 2022 interview with People, Umansky described his wife as a “mentor,” and then admitted she hadn’t yet read his manuscript.

“I sent it to her yesterday to read for the first time,” Umansky said. “I am [nervous]. She’s going to read my perception of a bunch of different things.”

“All of us have obstacles on a daily basis,” he added. “That’s just part of life, and it’s all about how you deal with those obstacles in order to move forward. I think that this is going to be a book that’s real. It’s unfiltered.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Don’t Keep Secrets From Each Other

When she does read his book, Richards probably won’t find out much about her husband that she doesn’t already know.

While they have long battled infidelity rumors, the celebrity couple has been married for more than 25 years and they have said they don’t keep secrets from one another. “We’re just super real and we know each other and we’re real,” Umansky told People in 2013. “We don’t have any secrets to hide.”

Umansky is even forthcoming with his social media. On “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode “Days of Our Wives,” Richards told co-star Cynthia Bailey that she regularly checks her husband’s Instagram for him because he “doesn’t know how to work Instagram.

“He says, ‘Can you post this? I don’t know how to do it.’ And I look at the DMs and I’m like ‘Are you f***ng kidding me?’” the RHOBH star said, adding that strange women often send her husband racy messages and photos and he doesn’t even realize they are there until she tells him.

