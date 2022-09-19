Is Mauricio Umansky’s Netflix Show Still Happening?

In June 2022, Netflix confirmed that Mauricio Umansky had landed his very own reality television show.

The outlet described the new series as a “real estate occu-soap” and revealed that it will be called “Buying Beverly Hills.” The show will follow Umansky along with his daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky in addition to several other real estate specialists who work at Umansky’s company, The Agency.

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall. I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky , and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for details,” Umansky teased in an Instagram caption on June 23, 2022.

Netflix didn’t reveal when “Buying Beverly Hills” would premiere, but did say that it would be airing in the fall of 2022. Flash forward to September 2022, and the show still doesn’t have a premiere date.

So, is it still happening? And, what can fans expect to see on the show?

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexia Umansky Said Fans Will Get to See the Show ‘Soon’

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Alexia did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. Someone asked her what fans will see if they tune in to watch “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Oh man,” she responded. “I was very vulnerable, that is for sure. You might laugh WITH us, you might laugh AT us… Maybe cry. I know I did,” she revealed.

What makes our show so different is that we have people in the industry at every level (the beginners, the ballers, and the CEO). I want to tell you guys everything! BUT you’ll see soon enough,” Alexia continued.

Alexia is the second daughter of Kyle Richards and Umansky to join The Agency. According to her bio on the company’s website, she “represents the next generation of real estate professionals, bringing a forward-thinking perspective” to the office.

“I grew up watching my father work. I’d watch him show homes, sit at open houses and build relationships with clients. He knows so much about every neighborhood in this city, driving around with him was always like a little lesson. As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him and always learned something new. Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy,” she’s quoted as saying.

Richards Won’t Be on Season 1

Although Umansky has made plenty of appearances on his wife’s reality show, she will not have a role on his.

In an interview with Goss.ie, Richards revealed that she had too much going on when filming was happening.

“You know, I’m not right as of now, because, you know, I’m obviously shooting the Housewives and I’m shooting ‘Halloween’ and I’m also producing a one-hour drama for a new show I’m doing. So, my hands are really full,” Richards said.

“We were actually shooting at the same time, so it wasn’t even really an option, but I’m very excited for my husband and my daughters. It’s not anything I wanted in my life, but you know what? I think it’s gonna be great and they’re going to do well,” she added.

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Dragged in ‘Doppelgänger’ Pic Shared by Former Co-Star