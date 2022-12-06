RHOBH Husband Defends Co-Stars’ Marriage Amid Affair Rumors

Mauricio Umansky spoke out about a comment a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star made about his best friend’s marriage.

While at BravoCon in October 2022, RHOBH star Erika Jayne was asked which Bravolebrity relationship “is headed to Splitsville next.” According to Too Fab, the “Pretty Mess” singer, who is going through a complicated divorce from her ex, Tom Girardi, tried to avoid answering the question. “I don’t want to answer this question because I feel bad,” she said, before adding, “Dorit & PK [Kemsley]!”

Erika’s comment did not go over well. Dorit cracked on Instagram that “Misery loves company,” then added, “Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

PK also wrote on Instagram, “Erika thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up. Here’s a quick bit of management advice: Stop thinking!”

Mauricio Umansky Defended the Kemsley Marriage

The Kemsleys have been married since 2015 and have two young children together, Jagger and Phoenix. During a November 2022 appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow, PK Kemsley’s best friend, Mauricio Umansky, was asked about Erika’s comment. The Agency founder did not hold back when defending his good friend’s marriage.

“Everybody knows that PK is my soulmate, my brother,” Mauricio said. “They have a great relationship. I don’t know where Erika came up with that, but I see them all good and solid.”

Mauricio’s wife has also defended the Kemsleys. In October, Kyle Richards told Insider she was “floored” by Erika’s comment about her the couple. “Dorit and PK are close friends of ours, and we spent a lot of time with them and their family,” she said. “They’re a very loving and supportive couple, and I don’t know where that came from at all.”

Dorit Kemsley Has Denied Rumors That She Had an Affair With Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio’s comments came a few months after affair rumors swirled between him and his close friend’s wife.

According to E! News, in August 2022, former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey shared a social media post that suggested Mauricio and Dorit were having an affair. Dorit clapped back at the post, writing, “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” She warned Wilkey to get “some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives,” and called her “sad” and “pathetic.”

While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” weeks later, Dorit was asked about the rumor. “Listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she told host Andy Cohen, according to Us Weekly. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing, and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Mauricio is known as the “hottest” of all of the Housewives’ husbands, so he has been targeted with affair rumors for years. During the 4th season of RHOBH, co-star Brandi Glanville shared tabloid stories about Mauricio’s rumored flings while the group was on a cast trip.

In a statement posted by Radar Online, Mauricio denied ever cheating on his wife. “I am faithfully and happily committed to my wife of 18 years, Kyle Richards, and our children, and am saddened to learn that someone would spread these ugly and vicious false rumors regarding me,” the RHOBH husband said at the time.

