RHOBH Husbands Slammed For ‘Gross’ Game

Two “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husbands are in the hot seat – again.

On the August 10, 2022 RHOBH episode, titled “Shameless Not Ruthless,” the RHOBH cast members and some of their husbands gathered for a charity event at Dorit Kemsley’s house. The gala had a black and gold theme, which meant the ladies went into full glam mode with their best glittery getups in that color scheme.

House-husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley were filmed talking about which woman in the group was “best dressed.”

“They look nice the ladies, don’t they?” Kemsley said, prompting Umansky to reply, “Dorit’s dress is beautiful, Erika [Jayne’s] dress is short.”

“Who wins?” Kemsley asked, to which Umansky responded, “My wife,” Kyle Richards.

“If we had to take the wives out of who wins, who wins?” Kemsley continued.

“Your wife,” Umansky said without missing a beat, in reference to Kemsley’s spouse, Dorit.

Kemsley then clarified that both his wife and Umansky’s wife had to be out of the mix.

“Oh so I have to pick anybody but my wife and your wife?” Umansky asked.

At the count of three, the two revealed their picks: Umansky chose Lisa Rinna, who was dressed in a long-sleeved, sequined gold gown and Kemsley chose Erika Jayne, who wore a black minidress and self-described “hooker” shoes that were sky-high.

Fans Reacted to the ‘Gross’ Rankings by the RHOBH Husbands

Kemsley and Umansky’s bromance has been an ongoing thing on RHOBH. In the past, some viewers have said the two give off an “overindulged frat bro energy.”

Their latest game didn’t do much to help their reputation with some RHOBH viewers. All over social media, fans reacted to their “game” that gave off “wife swap” vibes.

“Did PK and Mauricio really do a low key ‘marry, f*** or kill’ on the housewives?!,” one Twitter user asked.

“Both PK and Mauricio acted like two dogs in heat fantasizing which lady they were going to s****… I’m embarrassed for them and their wives,” came a comment on Reddit.

“PK and Mauricio talking about which wife they’d choose is next-level gross. And the fact that Mauricio said Dorit is very telling, innit? #RHOBH,” another tweeted.

“Bruh PK and Mauricio’s conversation about the women is so degrading and gross,” another tweeted.

“It’s giving ‘sexual misconduct’ vibes. It’s really gross,” another agreed.

PK Kemsley Has an Awkward History with Erika Jayne & There Has Been Rumors About Mauricio Umansky & Dorit Kemsley’s Relationship

PK: “If we have to take the wives out who wins?”

Mauricio: “Your wife.”😳😂

I’m telling you, there’s chemistry there #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/nUpCXjjKR5 — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) August 11, 2022

Fans were especially put off by the conversation due to Kemsley’s past history with Erika Jayne.

According to BravoTV.com, back in season 7 of RHOBH, PK Kemsley reacted to Erika Jayne’s reveal that she wasn’t wearing underwear under her short dress. Kemsley was under fire for not looking away – and even questioning why would he? — after the “Pretty Mess” singer admitted she was panty-less. The situation, which culminated with Dorit actually buying Erika some undies, was dubbed “PantyGate,” per People.

Some viewers thought the Pantygate past made Kemsley’s pick of Erika even more questionable.

“Really gross conversation between PK and Mauricio. PK is still obsessed with Erika. Gross,” one commenter wrote following Kemsley’s “ranking” of the Housewives.

As for Umansky, some commenters noted that past rumors about his overly-friendly relationship with Dorit are “not dying.”

Earlier this season, fans zeroed in on an RHOBH scene in which Dorit gave Umansky a kiss on his shoulder. According to Soap Dirt, there have been rumors that Umansky is more than friends with the Beverly Beach founder. Fans leaned into those rumors following the latest RHOBH scene.

“Not Mauricio saying he’d choose Dorit if there was no Kyle,” one fan wrote.

“Mauricio choosing Dorit without skipping a beat is.. suspicious,” another agreed.

But others felt Umansky’s quick response about Dorit was simply meant to compliment his friend.

“The game was gross itself, especially on camera, but I do think Mauricio was just trying to be complimentary when he picked Dorit,” one Redditor wrote.

