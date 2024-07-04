Mauricio Umansky & PK Kemsley Reunite Amid RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley spent time together in London—as their estranged wives, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, filmed the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” back home.

The two businessmen shared photos of their reunion in July 2024, months after separating from their wives.

In July 2023, Umansky and Richards confirmed they’d separated after 27 years of marriage. The Kemsleys released a joint statement in May 2024 to confirm they had also split.

Filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” started back up in May. At the time, Richards told fans during an Amazon livestream that it felt “very weird” that all of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members are “separated or single” going into filming for the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio & PK Posed Together In London

In photos shared to their Instagram stories, Umansky, 54, and Kemsley, 56, gave fans a look at their reunion. Screenshots posted by BravoTV.com showed the pals posing on the rooftop of the Peninsula London hotel. Another pic featured the duo with other friends including singer Boy George in Primrose Hill.

“Flew all the way to London just so I can see my mate, [PK],” Umansky captioned his post.

“Reunited in London [with Mauricio],” Kemsley captioned a similar photo from the hotel roof. He included a sound bite from the Peaches & Herb song, “Reunited.”

The photos were posted just a few weeks after Kemsley confirmed his six-month sobriety milestone.

Fans reacted by saying the two men looked happy and healthy.

“Pk and mo are actually looking so much better,” one commenter wrote of the London reunion.

“Did PK get more hair?” another fan asked about Kemsley’s spiky ‘do.

“He’s having the glow up!” another chimed in.

“Looks like the boys are going have some fun together,” another speculated.

“The two single men in London living it up,” added another.

Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards’ Friendship Has Changed

While their estranged husbands are still close friends, the same can’t be said for Richards and Dorit Kemsley. The two women have had a rocky time since filming RHOBH season 13 in 2023. Their problems escalated when Dorit shared a private text message that Richards had sent to her just ahead of the RHOBH reunion taping.

In June 2024, the RHOBH season 14 cast attended the Posse x GLAAD pride event at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, according to Women’s Wear Daily. In one leaked clip from the event, Richards was seen screaming at Dorit Kemsley from across a table.

In an interview with Us Weekly soon after, Richards admitted that her dynamic with Dorit has changed “tremendously this year.”

Admitting that they “should be” supporting each other during their marital separations, Richards added. “Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship.”

“We’re both going through different but similar situations,” she added. “So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position.”

It is unclear if PK Kemsley will film for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season. When asked if Umansky will appear on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show, Richards told fans during an Amazon livestream in May, “I’m sure he will because he’s obviously family.”

