Mauricio Umansky Speaks Out About RHOBH Season 13 Trailer Drama

Mauricio Umansky has a strong opinion regarding the new trailer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – and he hasn’t even watched it yet.

The Agency founder spoke out in an October 2023 interview days after the season 13 trailer was released by Bravo. Much of the trailer focuses on Umansky and his wife Kyle Richards’ marital issues as well as Richards’ close friendship with singer Morgan Wade.

But while speaking with E! News in an interview published on October 6, 2023, Umansky teased that the trailer is “over-dramatized.”

Mauricio Umansky Said the Trailer ‘Has’ to Be Entertaining

In July 2023, People reported that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The announcement was coupled with rumors that Richards had an affair with Wade, but the RHOBH star insisted she is just “very good friends” with the “Wilder Days” singer, per Page Six.

Richards’ friendship with Wade is showcased in the RHOBH “First Look” trailer, which was released by Bravo on October 3. In one scene, Wade says Richards “stalked” her, and in another, the Real Housewives star is assisting as Wade gets a tattoo of the letter “K” on her body. There’s also a scene in which Umansky says he’s glad the stories are about Richards having an affair instead of him. “For once it’s me,” Richards says.

Just after the trailer dropped, Umansky told E! News he had no interest in watching it.

“I don’t want to watch it because the reality is that Kyle and I know where we stand today, we know where we are,” he explained. “And it’s been super dramatized, and I know that, and it has to be in order to be entertaining and to capture people’s attention for television and all that stuff. So, it’s almost over dramatized for me, and so therefore I don’t want to watch it because it’s just going to put me in a place where I don’t want to be. I don’t want to see you know an overdramatization of my own life I already know what my life is all about.”

In a separate interview with E!, Umansky said, he ”knew” the trailer would have “high drama to it,” even sight unseen. “I knew they were dramatizing it. I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on,” he said.

Umansky also said he doesn’t know if he’ll watch the new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when it premieres on October 25.

Mauricio Umansky Said Someone Close to Kyle May Have Leaked the Story About Their Separation

Umansky and Richards appeared to be blindsided when the initial story about their separation was leaked to People magazine in July. Hours later, the two posted a joint statement to confirm they had a “rough” year but that there was no “wrongdoing” on either side and any claims of them divorcing were “untrue.”

Umansky told E! that when filming for season 13 first started, his marital difficulties with Richards were just beginning. But then the People magazine story posted, with an unnamed source claiming Umansky and Richards had been separated for “a while” but were still living together.

“While we were filming, it was kind of the beginning of us going through a difficult time and so it wasn’t out there, we weren’t ready to tell the children and we weren’t ready to tell ourselves and we weren’t ready to have all this,” he said.

“Somebody spilled the beans to People,” Umansky added. ‘We don’t know who. You know, clearly somebody that was probably close to Kyle.”

Umansky said he and Richards were in Aspen with their family when the separation story broke.

“We were about to jump on the river with all the family and go paddle boarding and we were having a really good time,” he recalled. “It was a really weird thing to all of a sudden have the phone buzzing buzzing buzzing buzzing and then the cameras picked back up and then they filmed some of that stuff. ”

Umansky previously told TMZ, “At the time that the story came out from People.com, Kyle and I were not separated.”

The story forced the longtime couple to take a hard look at their issues, but Umansky was adamant that whoever spread the original story to the magazine should be fired.

“If it’s somebody in our camp that works for us, they deserve to get fired. If it’s a friend of mine, they are no longer my friend,” he said. “That was something personal that was sold… somebody that was clearly inside our life that shared that.”

Once the personal story was shared, Umansky and Richards posted their response, with the support of their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

“Our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better [after posting the statement] because so many people were speculating and making up stories, and it just was getting out of control,” Richards told fans during a July 2023 Amazon Live.

