Mauricio Umansky Explains Why He Kept the Hiltons Out of His Reality Show

Mauricio Umansky heads one of the most successful real estate brokerage firms in the country. The husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards founded The Agency in 2011, per his company bio. Since that time, the business has spawned into “a billion-dollar brokerage” with offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Followers of the famous family know that Umansky started out in real estate working for his brother-in-law Rick Hilton’s firm, Hilton & Hyland. He left the company founded by Kathy Hilton’s husband to start The Agency.

But while speaking about his backstory on his Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” Umansky left out any mention of the Hiltons – and now he’s explaining why.

Mauricio Umansky Explained Why He Kept the Hiltons Out of His Story

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 30, 2022, Umansky revealed that the relationship between his wife and her sister, Kathy Hilton, is still strained following an explosive cast trip that took place during filming for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“The truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down,” Umansky told host Andy Cohen, adding that he hopes that eventually “the families get back together.”

The RHOBH drama is also why he kept any mention of the Hiltons out of his ‘Buying Beverly Hills” intro. “The reality is, I didn’t feel like it needed to be mentioned,” he said of the Hiltons’ role in his career. “There’s a lot of drama going on between them, Kathy and Kyle, right now. There’s enough going on.”

“I just didn’t need to rehash it,” he added. “I didn’t need to bring it into something new. It was really all about me and about us, and not about anybody else, so it was just something I chose not to mention.”

Umansky previously told Inman, that he did feud with his brother-in-law when they first became real estate rivals. “We were definitely in a fight for a while. And it was real,” he said, adding that they had since “made up.”

Mauricio Umansky Said It Was His Wife’s Idea to Get Into Real Estate

On the 8th season of RHOBH, Richards explained how her husband’s new business put a strain on her relationship with the Hiltons. “My husband for years worked for my brother-in-law,” she said during a conversation with Dorit Kemsley, per BravoTV.com. “Then he went off on his own, like people do. That doesn’t always work well in the family dynamic, and it can complicate things. … It’s very complicated.”

On the first episode of “Buying Beverly Hills,” titled “Family Dynasty,” Umansky recounted the story of how his family business came to be – but he kept his wife’s family out of it. The businessman revealed that after he was “fired” from a job in the clothing industry, he became distraught. At the time, he was a new father and didn’t know how he would provide for his young family.

“I was crying …and Kyle was an extraordinary wife,” he revealed. “She sat down with me and said ‘We’re gonna figure something out.’ And she said, ‘Let’s go get our real estate licenses together.’”

“It’s been an unbelievable run,” Umansky added as he skipped over his years working for Hilton’s firm. “And I decided to start The Agency.”

