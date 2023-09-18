Mauricio Umansky Gives Update on His Separation From Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has shared an update on the state of his marriage after he and Kyle Richards admitted they were having a rough year.

While doing press for “Dancing With the Stars,” Umansky revealed that he and Richards are still working things out.

“You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” Umansky told Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that’s going on. So we’re trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves,” he continued adding, “I can tell you we are both happy.”

Kyle Richards Previously Shared an Update on Her Marriage

During an Amazon Live on August 30, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked how things were going with Umansky.

“That’s a very loaded question. This has been very hard playing out with so many people having their eyes on us, being in the public eye. Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You saw here we are on vacation. And that’s all I really want to share with you right now,” she responded, adding “too much stuff to deal with right now.”

Umansky and Richards’ comments come about two months after they released a joint statement about the status of their 23-year marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” it read, in part.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together (Richards has one older daughter from a previous marriage).

Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Will Be in the Ballroom Cheering Him On

Richards and Umansky’s marriage may not be what it once was, but Umansky fully expects his wife to be in the ballroom supporting him on “Dancing With the Stars.” He revealed such during the official cast announcement that aired on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Richards shared a post on her Instagram Stories from her time in Paris, France, with her pal, Morgan Wade. A few hours later, she acknowledged her husband’s new gig, though she didn’t say much aside from sharing a video and adding a GIF of hands clapping.

Umansky chatted with a paparazzo in a video shared by TMZ on September 15, 2023, and said that he loves his wife’s friend Wade and said that she could totally be in the ballroom to cheer him on. The comment comes after weeks of speculation that Richards and Wade are in a romantic relationship — which they have both denied.

“We’re friends,” she told People magazine. “The Internet’s a dumb place,” she continued, later adding, “It’s just been such a great friendship. I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you’re a good person.”

