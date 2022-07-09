Fans Call for Boycott of Mauricio Umansky’s new Netflix Show After Controversial Scene

Several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are not happy with Mauricio Umansky and are calling for a boycott of his newly announced Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

The controversy surrounding Kyle Richards‘ husband started after Bravo published a preview for episode 9, which aired in full on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The clip was taken from a party for Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday. A drunk Erika Jayne ended up getting herself in some trouble when she told one of Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f*** out of here” when he went to grab some flowers that were on a nearby table.

Jax told his mom what Erika said to him and Beauvais approached her co-star straight away. The two had a brief exchange before the clip ended. However, shortly after, someone shared a clip of Richards, Umansky, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK Kemsley laughing about Erika’s antics.

“Did you miss when Erika said to Garcelle’s son, the 14-year-old, to ‘go f*** off’?” Richards asked, laughing. “I mean, it’s not funny but it is funny,” she added.

“I think it’s great that she did that,” Umansky said, laughing. Fans didn’t take too kindly to Umansky’s reaction — and many sounded off on a Reddit thread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Say They Won’t Be Watching Umansky’s new Show

@GarcelleB did you know Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit & PK had this conversation laughing off the appalling way Erika spoke to your child or did you learn this watching the episode? pic.twitter.com/q3usWhzOXR — Steve Sarro 🎹🌹♏🧔🏻 (@infinitesarros) July 4, 2022

It didn’t take long for the clip to make its way around the internet and someone started a Reddit thread proposing “boycottbuyingbeverlyhills.”

“Definitely won’t be watching,” one Redditor wrote.

“Im not watching. Not at all,” another person echoed.

“What are they going to do? Bully people, push and shove them into buying homes,” a third person said.

“Looks like people in the comments are ready to boycott and cancel,” someone else commented.

“Netflix needs to cancel them. They whole family needs to be cancelled. There is no place for maga supporters who laugh at black children being verbally assaulted on national tv and calling it authentic and saying ‘I loved that she did that,'” read a fifth comment.

Richards Has Offered an Explanation for That Scene & Issued a Public Apology

On July 5, 2022, Richards took to her Instagram Stories to explain the clip that had gone viral.

“Now onto the clip where Mauricio, Pk, Dorit & I are discussing Erika’s behavior at Garcelle’s party. I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well. When I said it’s not funny, but it’s funny, I means Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not. I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that,” Richards wrote, according to screenshots supplied by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

“We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that. Until Mexico we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimized,” Richards continued, adding that she felt “absolutely terrible” after seeing the clip.

Meanwhile, Umansky has been mum on the issue.

READ NEXT: Portia Umansky Trends on Twitter After Controversial RHOBH Clip Is Released