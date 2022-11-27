Mauricio Umansky Is Losing Major Points With Some Fans

Mauricio Umansky has ventured into the world of reality television on his own, bringing cameras into his real estate company for a new show on Netflix. “Buying Beverly Hills” gives viewers an inside look of what goes on at The Agency, a brokerage that is owned and run by Umansky.

Although Umansky has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” his knew show is completely different and offers a different side of Umansky that people don’t get to see on Bravo.

“It’s putting ourselves vulnerable to a whole (other) dynamic. I’ve now allowed cameras into all of my life with the exception of sleeping. So the vulnerability is there,” Umansky told Today in early November 2022.

Several people tuned in to watch the new series and many have expressed their feelings about it on social media. On November 21, 2022, someone started a Reddit thread about Umansky and how he appears on “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Mixed Opinions on Umansky & the Show

Several people had differing views of the new show, with some saying that they really enjoyed it and others refusing to even watch it because they aren’t fans of Umansky. However, several people have also been weighing in on Umansky as his own person and as a businessman, which really isn’t highlighted on RHOBH.

“After watching buying Beverly Hills I have come to the conclusion that Mauricio is just lacking in ethics and [is] a terrible people manager,” the original poster said.

“I watched and I thought Mo didn’t work hard AT ALL – Idk why he kept saying he worked so hard. Secondly Mo, if your people cannot get ahold of you, there’s a problem,” one person wrote.

“Mo competing against his daughters is odd. Selling their properties and not telling them is strange,” someone else added.

Several Redditors also shared their opinions on Umansky’s two daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky, both of whom work for The Agency. The reviews of the girls are also mixed, with some loving them and others commenting on “nepotism” and saying that the girls are too much like their mother, Kyle Richards.

Netflix Has Yet to Renew the Show for a Second Season

“Buying Beverly Hills” found itself in Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows on the streaming service shortly after its release. And while some people have negative things to say about Umansky — and his kids — others seem to really be enjoying the show and are hoping for a second season.

According to Cosmopolitan, Netflix has yet to renew the show for another season and things could go either way. Netflix struck gold with “Selling Sunset,” which has two more seasons already ordered, but the streaming giant has decided not to renew other real estate shows, including “Selling Tampa” and even the “Selling Sunset” spinoff, “Selling the OC.”

Bustle reports that Netflix’s decision is likely going to depend heavily on fan feedback. The outlet guesses that a new season could be on its way in the coming weeks, with a spring 2023 release date — if Netflix decides to move forward with Umansky’s Agency.

For the time being, Umansky has been focused on his business outside of the reality television aspect. He’s been active on social media and things seem to be going very well for The Agency heading into the new year.

