Mauricio Umansky May Have Dropped a Clue About Marital Problems Months Ago

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have separated after 27 years of marriage, according to People magazine. Within hours, the reality stars released a joint statement, denying that a divorce was in the works, but admitting that they’ve had a tough year in their marriage.

A few months before the separation news broke, Umansky actually spoke about the status of his marriage and admitted that it was hard — perhaps a clue that he and Richards were having problems.

“We’ve had an amazing marriage. We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it,” Umansky told Us Weekly in April 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Previously Admitted That She Wasn’t Wearing Her Wedding Ring

As rumors about trouble in Richards and Umansky’s marriage circulated, some fans were quick to notice that Richards hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring — though she did have an explanation.

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” Richards told Page Six in April. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know,” she explained.

Interestingly, Umansky was spotted wearing his wedding ring (per Page Six) on the family’s trip to Aspen, Colorado, where they celebrated the Fourth of July after their separation was reported.

“I spy a wedding band. My heart couldn’t take it if you two split,” read a comment on Umansky’s Instagram post.

“Y’all are just messing with us now huh,” someone else wrote.

Kyle Richards Hasn’t Posted About Mauricio Umansky all Year

There have been quite a few signs that things weren’t going well between Richards and Umansky. For example, Richards hasn’t shared any solo photos of her husband on her Instagram feed in 2023, despite being active on the platform.

On Father’s Day, she shared a photo of him with their kids. There wasn’t anything super lovey in the caption, nor did Richards write “I love you.”

“Happy Father’s Day @mumansky18 so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad. Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say ‘no.’ They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award,” she captioned the post on June 15, 2023.

On Mother’s Day, Umansky penned a tribute to the mother of his three kids (Richards also shares a daughter with her ex-husband).

“Had a great Mothers Day BBQ with my 2 favorite Moms in the world. Late post but Happy Mother’s Day to @kylerichards18 and @drestella,” Umansky wrote.

Umansky has shared other photos of his wife, including a post uploaded on Valentine’s Day, in which he did write “I love you.”

“My amazing gorgeous life Valentine. My Queen. I love you,” he captioned the post.

