RHOBH Star’s Family Lands Their Own TV Show

Kyle Richards has been a cast member on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its inception in 2010, so her family has been featured regularly on the show.

The former child star is married to real estate broker Mauricio Umansky, and they share daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Fans have gotten to know the entire Umansky family over the years, but soon they will see even more of them.

Mauricio Umansky & His Daughters Landed Their Own Show on Netflix

When fans first met Mauricio Umansky in 2010, RHOBH co-star Camille Grammar boasted that her then-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer, was a bigger deal. “In terms of pecking order, my husband is higher on the list. There’s a big difference between that and the local Beverly Hills realtor,” she said of Umansky, per Entertainment Weekly.

More than a decade later, Umansky is a top luxury real estate broker and founder of The Agency, and his real estate empire will be the basis for an upcoming Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

According to People, Umansky and his eldest daughters Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26, who work for his firm, will navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles” in the eight-episode new series. The show will also star top Agency agents and developers including Santiago Arana, Jon Grauman, and Sonika Vaid.

Umansky shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos from filming. “I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall,” he wrote. “I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky, and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for details!”

Celebrity friends reacted to the news, with fellow RHOBH husband PK Kemsley, writing, “Whoops…. there’s a new Sheriff in town … this is gonna be amazing …sending positive vibes to my bestie @mumansky18. and his fab family @farrahbritt @sophiakylieee @kylerichards18 @alexiaumansky @portia_umansky … can’t wait to watch #buyingbeverlyhills.”

Fans Think Kyle Richards Might Quit RHOBH

Fans also buzzed about the news on social media, with some speculating that the new show might be enough for Richards to exit her long-running role on RHOBH. The veteran star is the only original cast member still on the Beverly Hills-based Bravo reality show.

“This is the long-game Kyle has been playing all along!” one commenter wrote on Reddit. “I knew there would be some sort of spin-off with Mauricio’s business at some point!”

“This could explain why Kyle may not be considering renewing her RHOBH contract. We shall see,” another fan wrote.

“Kyle knows rhobh is a sinking ship. Best to jump now,” another agreed.

News of “Buying Beverly Hills” comes weeks after Richards hinted she could be leaving RHOBH after shooting a rocky season 12.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E! News. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” she added of her initial feeling after season 12. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

Richards left it with an “I don’t know” in regards to RHOBH season 13, adding, “I just take it day by day.”

