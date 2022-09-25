Former Real Housewives Comes out as ‘Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum’

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has announced that she is “somewhere on the gay spectrum.”

Former RHOC star Meghan King made a revelation about her life on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, which relaunched on September 18, 2022, after having not released a full episode since April 23, 2021.

Meghan King Says She’s “Hooked up” With Women & Considers Herself “Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum” in Podcast Re-Launch

On the podcast, King reveals that she has “hooked up” with women and considers herself “somewhere on the gay spectrum.”

“It’s interesting because the way that I grew up was very traditional — all the way through I went to Catholic school,” King told her guest, MTV’s Nev Schulman. “But I’ve hooked up with women… I’m not a lesbian, I must be somewhere on the gay spectrum. I mean we all are, everyone is.”

She went on to explain further saying, “I have had fun experiences, but I don’t look at women and think of them sexually…. But, like, I can be in the moment — but like it’s just a moment, it’s a passing moment. I think it’s a fun thing or something, it’s not I’m interested in this for life, for monogamy. I can’t even imagine that with another woman.”

And she made it extra clear later saying, “When I’m laying in my bed with my vibrator or something, I’m not thinking of a woman. I’m thinking of a man every time.”

Meghan Says She Will Leave Relationships off Social Media Now: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Defined by Them’

King has been criticized in the past for her relationships. While on “Real Housewives of Orange County” she was married to a former professional baseball player, Jim Edmonds who she shares three children with. The couple split after an affair King says Edmond had while she was pregnant.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” King said on Caroline Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July 2022. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

Just recently she was linked to President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, who she married in October 2021 (with the President and First Lady in attendance). The couple split two months later and the marriage was officially annulled in July 2022.

“We rushed into it,” King said of the Biden Owens marriage while Stanbury’s podcast. “Like I said earlier, I’m a lover and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well.”

She also admitted that she “didn’t ever want to get married again, but it was important to him.”

Most recently she says she’s learned a lesson the hard way.

“I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them,” King told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show on September 20, according to People. “You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I’m done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people.”

