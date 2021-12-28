Meghan King Breaks Silence on Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King is finally breaking her silence on her recent breakup from Cuffe Biden Owens. In an Instagram story posted on December 27, King confirmed the split.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” King wrote on her Instagram story, which was captured by the Twitter account, @bravobybetches. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows-and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

King continued, writing, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

In October 2021, King and Owens tied the knot after just three weeks of dating at Owens’ childhood home in Pennsylvania. Owens is U.S. President Joe Biden’s nephew.

One Source Alleged That the Split Was Due to the Couple’s Physical Distance

Although King has kept the details of her divorce pretty private, one source alleged to E! News on December 28 that their split was due to the physical distance from each other. King lives in St. Louis with her three children that she shares with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, while Owens lives in California.

“It had to do with distance,” the insider alleged to the outlet. “Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California.”

The source continued, “It was not a relationship rooted in that much practicality. She had hopes of being able to spend more time in California but the kids cannot just be moved.”

King’s Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Costars Were Shocked by the News of Her Marriage

During a November 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Heather Dubrow revealed that she was quite shocked when she heard the news that King had gotten married to Owens.

“I saw the picture and we were on a trip for the show, and I went, ‘What?’” Dubrow told the outlet, adding that she texted King immediately saying, “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. This is crazy. You look beautiful. This is amazing.’”

Dubrow continued at the time, “Obviously, it happened so fast, Meghan and I talk, and we keep in touch and, you know, I’m just thrilled for her. She looks so happy. We’ve texted about it.”

King’s former costar, Shannon Beador, was also surprised by the news. “We were all shocked, but if she’s happy, then power to her,” Beador told Us Weekly. “Sometimes [Meghan and I] communicate through social media. I mean, here and there, I guess we do reach out to each other.”

However, on a different note, Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal recently told Page Six that they weren’t surprised at all by King’s split.

“As bad as we feel for her, neither of us is surprised,” Dodd and her husband told the outlet on December 28. “We actually talked about her nuptials on our Rick & Kelly Unmasked Podcast right after she tied the knot in October, and both of us predicted it wouldn’t last, because of how new their relationship was and how short their engagement was.”

