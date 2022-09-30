‘Real Housewife’ Spotted Getting Cozy With Popular ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor

A “Real Housewives” star and a “Bachelorette” star have been spotted together on a couple of occasions and some might be wondering if the two are an item.

On September 23, 2022, TMZ shared a pic of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King and Mike Johnson from ABC’s “The Bachelorette” were spotted together at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. In the photo, King and Johnson were sitting very close together and appeared to be extremely flirty.

King was cozied up to Johnson in the club, holding his face as he said something in her ear. Beyond that, the two were also together on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival — and they certainly looked like an item.

However, despite TMZ’s report that King and Johnson were “all over each other” at the Crazy Horse 3 — and that they even left the club holding hands — the two don’t actually seem to be an item — at least nothing serious at the present time.

Sources Say King & Johnson Are Just Friends

King, who was on RHOC from 2015 to 2017, is a mom of three young children. Things haven’t been great with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, but they do share custody of their kids. King is also fresh off of another divorce; she married Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021 and had the marriage annulled after a few months, according to People magazine.

Meanwhile, Johnson is an Air Force veteran who rose to reality television fame when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

A day prior to the club pics being shared, King posted a pic of her and Johnson on Instagram, calling him her “new fave” in the caption.

But while the two may have appeared super cozy in the picture supplied by TMZ, a source told Page Six that King and Johnson aren’t in a relationship.

“They had a lot of fun together and are glad to know each other now. But as far as a relationship goes, it’s platonic,” a source told the outlet. King and Johnson were set up by producers of King’s podcast, according to Page Six.

Johnson Was Also Spotted With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young

Johnson has been living his best life as of late and was spotted with former “Bachelorette” lead Michelle Young, who recently split from her season pick, fiance Nayte Olukoya.

Young and Johnson danced together to Beyonce’s song “Cuff It,” and Young shared the video on her TikTok.

“Yeahhh we gon’ redo this one,” Young captioned the video, tagging Johnson. Fans quickly filled up the comments section, letting Young and Johnson know that they would love if the two got together.

“HERE FOR THIS BEYOND,” one comment read.

“Don’t mess with my feelings! I’m already invested in this,” someone else added.

“NOW SEE I’M TOTALLY HERE FOR THIS! TOTALLY! GET MICHELLE,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Omg this would be phenomenal!! Pleaseeeeee. Here for it,” echoed another.

“WAIT!!! THIS is the duo i have been WAITING to seeee,” a fifth person wrote.

