Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens Split 2 Months After Wedding

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Meghan King and President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens are getting divorced.

According to Page Six, who confirmed the news with a close friend, the pair called it quits about two months after they wed.

“She has told friends they broke up,” the source told the outlet.

There was never official confirmation for when the pair met but they became Instagram official on September 25, 2021, and then married on October 11, 2021.

‘Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like my ‘main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” she wrote in September.

Here’s everything we know:

Meghan’s Ex-Husband, Jim Edmonds, Thought Their Marriage Was ‘a Joke’ & Wondered if She Was Pregnant

When news of Meghan’s nuptials were reported, her ex-husband Jim Edmonds thought it was a joke.

“I thought it was a joke. They’d been dating for about four weeks!” he told The Daily Mail on October 18, 2021. “Is she pregnant? But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

Meghan told Brides magazine that she and Cuffe met on an online dating app.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she told the outlet. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

The pair were married at Cuffe’s family home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania in front of the President and First Lady, Jill Biden. Cuffe’s mother is Biden’s sister, Valerie Owens, according to US Weekly.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” King told Brides when the pair were newly married. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

Fans Started Noticing the Lack of Photos & the Name Change on Instagram

Shortly after their marriage Meghan changed her name on Instagram to include “Owens” but at some point removed the moniker.

Fans picked up on that, and the lack of photos of Cuffe, and made several comments on her page.

On December 21, 2021, Meghan posted a Christmas photo of herself with her three children, minus Cuffe.

“Not trying to be rude or offensive here! Just genuinely curious…..where is your husband while you guys are always taking cute family pics or doing things like this??” a fan wrote on the photo.

“Your are a awesome mom. I’m still waiting for the “family” photo with your hot hubby. I know he is not one for social media but the 2 of you and kids will make for a beautiful photo for sure,” another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “We haven’t seen the husband lately….I hope too are doing well.” Another fan asked where her husband was, “Where’s Cuff. Wish he wasn’t so camera shy you guys make an awesome pair!”

At press time neither Meghan nor Cuffe has commented publicly about the split.

