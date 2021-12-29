Friend of Meghan King’s Ex Makes New Claims on Split

That’s his opinon.

In a new report from The Daily Mail, a friend of Cuffe Biden Owens is spilling the tea on what allegedly led to his split from former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King. The two wed in October 2021 after just three weeks of knowing each other, and on December 27, King confirmed that the two had split. Owens is the nephew of United States President Joe Biden.

“Cuffe is a very private person and I don’t think he fully understood the dynamics of marrying someone who is the complete opposite when it comes to being in the spotlight,” the source alleged to The Daily Mail on December 29. “Meghan is all about sharing her life on social media, something Cuffe was okay with at the beginning, but when reality set in he realized he couldn’t live his life that way.”

Owens’ friend continued, telling the outlet, “Cuffe didn’t want their relationship under the microscope 24/7. It’s just not him. He values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan who comes with her entourage of a million followers.”

The source also added, “Had they slowed down a bit, I think the marriage would never have happened in the first place. It was an exciting, whirlwind romance.”

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Claimed That King Is ‘Truly Devastated’ by the Breakup

During a December 28 episode of her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s In a Pod, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge claimed that King was “truly devastated” by her split from Owens.

“I did reach out to her and I’m not going to disclose what she said, but she’s devastated,” Judge admitted on the podcast. “They met on an app. Dated a few weeks, had this whirlwind romance and then, decided to get married. From what I understand, he’s in L.A. and she’s in St. Louis. So that’s going to be challenging in itself.”

Judge also added, “She’s truly devastated. It’s not what she wanted, so it’s sad. Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, ‘Told you so,’ or ‘That was too soon.’ She’s probably dealing with all that, beating herself up and being sad.”

King Has Spoken out About the Split

Meghan King has spoken! pic.twitter.com/mmBYWA33tJ — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) December 27, 2021

Although King hasn’t provided much detail to the public about what really caused the breakup, she did post a series of statements on her Instagram story on December 27, confirming the split and more.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” King wrote on her Instagram story, which was captured by the Twitter account, @bravobybetches. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows-and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

King continued, writing, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

READ NEXT: Gia Giudice Teases Bigger Appearance on Upcoming RHONJ Season