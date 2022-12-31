Meghan King Calls Out Former Co-Star Over Recent Comments: ‘Poor Taste’

Meghan King took to her Instagram Live to set the record straight after she was called out by her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Kelly Dodd.

After Dodd criticized Braunwyn Windham-Burke for requesting more money for child support from the court, she accused King of defending Windham-Burke. King, who is a divorced mother of three, clarified on her Live that she wasn’t defending her but she was instead “defending the system.”

She said she told Dodd, “don’t rip on any single mom who needs more money because that hurts the whole cause of single women trying to get back on their feet after a divorce.” She called Dodd’s criticism of Windham-Burke requesting more child support in “poor taste.”

King added, “It’s so typical that a woman gets divorced from a man and can’t get on her own two feet financially, and that’s a scary thing for many, many women and we shouldn’t talk bad about it no matter what we think.”

Meghan King Also Responded to Several Commenters Who Addressed Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Case

During her Live, King said Dodd wasn’t able to “see the forest through the trees” and reiterated that she hadn’t been talking about Windham-Burke’s case specifically but about “the cause” of single mothers trying to become financially independent.

The former RHOC star responded to several comments on her video as well, including in one exchange with someone who had said in part, “Kelly was specifically talking about Braunwyn because she is living large on her gay lifestyle and not even living with her kids full time. Braunwyn is looking for Sean to support her lifestyle.”

King answered by repeating that it wasn’t about Windham-Burke because she didn’t know enough about her specific situation. She asked, “can you see the bigger picture here? Or do u still believe Im making this about braunwyn?”

She also added, “And to say ‘gay’ lifestyle is straight up bigotry. What does ‘gay’ have anything to do with this? If you don’t like the way she’s living say you don’t agree with her ‘LIFESTYLE’. GAY has zero to do with this.” Elsewhere in the comments, King replied to one person who criticized her: “You’re not a single mom. Cute story tho.” King answered, “I’m not? How do you figure?”

Kelly Dodd Called Out Braunwyn Windham-Burke Over Her Alleged Alimony Request & Later Showed Some Screenshots of an Apparent Conversation With Meghan King

The latest drama among the former RHOC stars came after Dodd called out Windham-Burke for apparently requesting $10,000 a month in alimony from her ex Sean Burke amid their divorce proceedings. Dodd posted a photo of the Page Six article reporting the news on her Instagram Story and wrote on top of it, “You go woke you go broke,” according to a screenshot shared by Reality Blurb.

Dodd then revealed on her show with her husband Rick Leventhal, “The Rick & Kelly Show,” that King messaged her privately on Instagram to express her disagreement with Dodd’s Story about Windham-Burke. Dodd shared screenshots of the alleged DMs, which showed King apparently writing, “This [post about Windham-Burke] isn’t nice. So many single mothers are struggling financially and gaslit by fathers.”

She said Dodd should be aware of her platform and refrain from “perpetuating a negative attitude toward divorced women.” The screenshots showed that Dodd then apparently replied that Windham-Burke wasn’t an example of a single mom “being gaslit by her ex.” She added that Windhwam-Burke “ran off” to New York City and left her kids behind “while she talked to the NYPost about how many orgasms she was having with her girlfriend.”

King then told Dodd she wasn’t speaking about Windham-Burke specifically but about the “cause” of female divorcees who struggle financially.

