‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms Her Marriage Is Officially Over

A “Real Housewives” alum is officially single after the terms of her split were finalized.

On the July 13, 2022, episode of Caroline Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, Meghan King confirmed that her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Owens has been annulled. The two got married in October 2021 and split three months later.

“I was very confused…but I’m just glad that it was short and sweet and it’s done and it’s annulled. The end. I put it behind me,” King told Stanbury.

Looking back on the relationship, King realizes that she and Owens rushed into things, which she expressed on the podcast.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks,” she previously said in an interview with Brides.

Now that her marriage is over, King seems to be in a better place.

King Said That She & Owens Are Not on Speaking Terms

King confirmed that her marriage was over in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” she wrote, according to Us Weekly.

Although King is able to look back on her whirlwind romance with Owens and take away some important lessons, the two aren’t exactly on speaking terms.

“I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well,” she told Stanbury, adding that it’s “healthiest” for her and Owens not to talk.

King had been married twice before she tied the knot with Owens, but admitted that the fact that he wasn’t previously married made things difficult.

“He’d never been married and he didn’t have kids so it’s really hard to know it when you’re in it. And my kids are a lot so who knows, but the whole relationship was only three months start to finish,” she explained.

King Admits She Will Be ‘More Guarded’ in Future Relationships

King hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love — and the aftermath hasn’t been too great for her, either.

In fact, she told Stanbury that she and her second ex-husband Jim Edmonds aren’t on great terms.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” she said, according to Page Six. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks,” she added.

Nevertheless, King is ready to put herself back out there — though she admits that she will be more cautious moving forward.

“I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I’ve been in haven’t knocked me down. And that’s just who I am, I feel like I’m resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I’m a little bit more guarded than I was in the past,” she told Stanbury.

