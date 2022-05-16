Real Housewives Star Ripped for Posting ‘Thirsty’ & ‘Awkward’ Nude Photos

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King bared all this weekend on a camping trip in Joshua Tree, California. The Bravo alum posted several photos to her Instagram Stories showing that she went hiking in the National Park wearing nothing but her sunglasses, a hat and a backpack.

She captioned one Story, “Yeah, I did that,” using pink heart emojis to censor specific areas. Another photo showed the RHOC alum after a topless swim. King captioned a third shot, “Yogis gone wild in Joshua Tree (I’m doing my damndest to celebrate my life on this planet).”

King also shared a couple of photos of herself doing yoga in the national park on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time – ever. So if I don’t come back come find me in Joshua Tree.”

Fans Took to Reddit to Express Confusion & Incredulity at King’s Move

Many of the fans who commented on King’s nude hike on Reddit said they didn’t think it seemed practical to hike without clothes, with one person writing, “This seems sooooo uncomfortable to do.” One person said, “For real, there’s nothing to catch the sweat drip, protect all the parts from whatever bugs, sun exposure, plus all of the attention seeking.”

One person commented, “I did a 5 mile hike today and want to vomit at the thought of doing it naked.” Another wrote, “Hiking can be rough even with clothes on. Like why lol. That’s so awkward.” One Redditor wrote, “Ok I was literally just there today and it’s like 107 degrees and also there is, um, sand. So that’s…irresponsible.”

Some people asked if that was a common thing to do, with a few pointing out that the people in the background of her photos were clothed. “Is this normal that people hike there naked?” one person asked. Another answered, “No! What if she crosses paths with a troop of Boy Scouts? Lmao.” One said, “no there are some people in the background of her pictures and no one else is naked!” Another shared, “Why would you hike naked when everybody in the background is clearly clothed?”

Other fans shared that they wished King was still appearing on RHOC, as one person wrote, “Bravo not having a camera on this woman since her divorce is the worst casting mistake they’ve made in the OC since firing Vicki [Gunvalson] and Tamra [Judge].” Someone slammed the former star, “She seemed quite normal on the show but her behaviour the last couple of years has been weird and thirsty.” One person wrote, “Tell me your attention seeking, without telling me.”

King Recently Shared That She Wanted to Return to RHOC But She Wasn’t Asked Back

Early in April, King shared in an interview with E! News that she would have loved to return to the “Real Housewives of Orange County” but producers actually chose not to cast her. She said she auditioned to be on the 16th season but “didn’t get it.”

King told the publication that she thinks it might be because she’s “a little bit boring, my Midwest sensibility. Like, I’m kind of just a normal person, you know, but I do interesting things.” However, she said she saw it as a good thing in the end because she would have had to move from St. Louis back to California and it’s a time commitment.

King recently got out of a short yet high-profile relationship with President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens and she told E! News that she’d like a relationship with more “stability” and “similar value systems.”

