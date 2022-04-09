Former Bravo Star Says She Was Rejected From RHOC

Fans could have seen a familiar face back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” this season but it wasn’t to be, as Meghan King spilled that she wanted to return but wasn’t cast.

King appeared at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2, where E! News asked the RHOC alum what her thoughts were about the new season. The TV personality spilled that she actually auditioned to be a part of the 16th season of the show but wasn’t cast.

“I didn’t get it,” she shared with E! News and said she thinks it might be because she’s “a little bit boring, my Midwest sensibility.” She added, “Like, I’m kind of just a normal person, you know, but I do interesting things.”

That being said, King shared that her RHOC rejection might have been good for her, explaining, “I don’t think I would have been able to have done it. It’s a time commitment, and I’m in St. Louis. I would have had to move and everything.”

King Moved Back to Missouri With Her Children After Ending Her Relationship

King and her three children moved back to St. Louis, Missouri, where her family lives, and she told E! News “I’m happy there.” The reality TV personality just got out of a brief relationship with President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens and she shared that she’d like a relationship with more “stability” and “similar value systems.”

That being said, King doesn’t seem to be in a rush to find a new relationship. “Right now, I am so happy with myself and my kids and not trying to chase the sun,” she spilled. “I’ll look for love…but I’m not going to force anything.” King added:

I have my kids. I have a house and friends and family and I’m really good. So I think that’s what the next chapter means, loving what I already have.

King Said She Had a Lot of Fun on RHOC & Would Love to Go Back

Despite King loving her life in St. Louis, she said she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to California and rejoining RHOC, which is why she sought the opportunity in the first place. She said she’d “definitely” join again and had “so much fun” on the show.

King was on the show as a Housewife for 3 seasons between 2015 to 2017 and the former reality star launched a YouTube channel this year recapping old seasons of the show. As Page Six reported, in one clip, King reacted to rewatching past episodes and her “embarrassing” marriage to ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

During the season 10 premiere, King said in a confessional that Edmonds respected her and as she rewatched the episode, the former RHOC star said, “Denial. I was in denial.” King and Edwards split in November 2019 following cheating allegations and went through a bitter divorce and custody battle afterward, Page Six reported.

