‘Real Housewives’ Star Granted Temporary Restraining Order

A “Real Housewives” star has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex husband.

According to TMZ, Meghan King sought a restraining order, claiming her ex Jim Edmonds has been “verbally abusing her.” Court documents were filed in Missouri and the temporary restraining order was granted in June 2022, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the disconnect between King and Edmonds has to do with the custody of their three children, Aspen, Hayes, and Hart.

Heavy has reached out to King’s rep for comment and has not heard back.

“This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse,” Edmonds’ rep Steve Honig told Heavy in addition to TMZ.

Edmonds Filed for Divorce in 2019

Edmonds filed for divorce from King in October 2019, according to Us Weekly. The two had been married for five years at the time and the filing came one day after the former couple’s wedding anniversary.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting. The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Toward the end of their relationship, King had suspected that Edmonds was cheating on her, though he has denied having any kind of physical relationship with other women. In a blog post titled “I’m Sad,” King shared some details about her then-husband’s apparent wandering eye.

“I feel sad. Oh, do I feel so sad! I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Edmonds told Us Weekly that he had a “lapse in judgment” and he admitted to having an “inappropriate conversation” with another woman.

“At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past,” he told the outlet.

In May 2021, King confirmed that she and Edmonds had finalized their divorce. The two have been using an app to navigate their co-parenting agreement, according to TMZ.

Edmonds Slammed King for Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles on Social Media

On July 19, 2022, King took to Instagram to ask her followers for advice when it comes to potty training a child with special needs. Her 4-year-old Hart was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia in 2019, which King shared on her website.

“As with many neurodivergent children, occupational tasks can be difficult (like eating, putting clothes on, tying shoes, driving, waiting in line, etc) and our latest challenge is drumroll POTTY TRAINING! Hart is afraid of the toilet (I think) and I’ve tried every motivator on the planet. The clock is ticking as school requires him to be potty trained and it starts in a month,” King captioned a video.

Shortly after, Edmonds rep spoke with TMZ about the post.

“If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him,” the rep said.

