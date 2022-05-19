Meghan McCain Opens up About Friendship With Erika Jayne

At least someone knows what Erika Girardi goes through at night.

During a recent May 18 appearance on Stitcher’s Reality With The King podcast, Meghan McCain opened up about her close friendship with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.

“We text and FaceTime,” McCain told podcast host Carlos King. “She’s a wonderful person. I know everything everyone has to say — I know everything… and I don’t care what haters have to say. She came on The View and performed on my birthday.”

McCain continued, “She’s a wonderful person. Had the pandemic not gone on, she was going to perform at my baby shower. She’s one of the first people I told I was pregnant!”

The former talk show host also explained that she and Girardi bonded because they both know what it’s like to have people against you and that they “bonded” over being hated. “She knows what it feels like to have the world feel you’re, whatever — crazy dismissive and things,” McCain said. “I adore her. Like I said, she has such a good heart. I knew s*** was coming down with her before the press did; she was candid with me. We’re real friends. I will ride for her forever.”

