Meghan McCain Opens up About Friendship With Erika Jayne

At least someone knows what Erika Girardi goes through at night.
During a recent May 18 appearance on Stitcher’s Reality With The King podcast, Meghan McCain opened up about her close friendship with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.
“We text and FaceTime,” McCain told podcast host Carlos King. “She’s a wonderful person. I know everything everyone has to say — I know everything… and I don’t care what haters have to say. She came on The View and performed on my birthday.”
McCain continued, “She’s a wonderful person. Had the pandemic not gone on, she was going to perform at my baby shower. She’s one of the first people I told I was pregnant!”
McCain Has Defended Girardi in the Past
While appearing on an October 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” McCain defended Girardi, admitting that she believes the star had nothing to do with her ex-husband’s scandal. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money from his clients, which was a big storyline on last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
“It’s a little weird because I remember specifically when I was coming back from my first doctor’s appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and having a whole conversation about how stuff was going on in her life,” McCain explained. “The timelines match up to me, I believe her, I think, you know, I have known wealthy women who don’t know anything about their finances.”
During the segment, McCain also said about Girardi, “I believe she has a good heart, I believe she will be proven innocent, but I think that unfortunately some of her social media posts… I would have toned down some of it.”
Girardi Said That She Does Have ‘Empathy’ for Her Estranged Husband’s Victims
During the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi was accused by her costars and fans alike of not having much empathy for her estranged husband’s victims, especially those who were featured in the Hulu documentary about it, “The Housewife and the Hustler.” However, during a May 13 interview with Page Six, Girardi tried to get the record straight on how she really felt.
“Of course I have empathy for them,” Girardi told the outlet. “I had empathy for them then, and I have empathy for them now. And I trust that they will be taken care of.”
Girardi continued, “Listen, I want to be very clear here: I have cooperated fully with everything. Despite what is out there in blogs or tweets or anything on social media, please understand that I’ve cooperated fully.”
