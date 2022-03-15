Fans Slam Meghan McCain for Erika Jayne Tweet

Fans blasted Meghan McCain for tweeting her support for Erika Jayne during the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, the political columnist and TV personality tweeted about the RHOSLC reunion and it caused a bit of a stir with Housewives fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meghan McCain Called Fan Reactions to Sharrieff Shah ‘Obvious Patriarchy & Sexism’ Compared to Fan Reactions to Erika Jayne

There are two Housewives stars currently involved in fraud scandals, RHOSLC’s Jen Shah and RHOBH’s Erika Jayne. But McCain took to Twitter to compare Jayne and Shah’s husband Sharrieff and the fans were not having it.

“I think it’s a really important question @Andy posed to Sharrieff – why hasn’t he been dragged through the mud like @erikajayne has?” McCain Tweeted. “Other than the obvious patriarchy and sexism. He has basically had almost no scrutiny and questioning. Justice for @erikajayne.”

Fans Defended Sharrieff Shah & Blasted Megan McCain ‘Stop It’

Hard hitting right wing pundit Ms. McCain with her insightful political commentary https://t.co/4TRjsZeg50 pic.twitter.com/WFG5RgIdxP — duppy (@voidbabe69) March 14, 2022

Fans jumped to point out how different the two cases are.

“This is what’s important??” someone replied to the tweet. “Your kidding right?????? Justice for the VICTIMS!!!!!!,” another fan tweeted.

“Because he’s not starring on a reality show, dummy,” someone retweeted.

“YOU ARE A NUT JOB…..,” another reply read.

“When Sharief has a glam team and brags about spending $40k a month, we’ll question him,” a fan wrote.

“Well, he’s not a cast member, and he’s not out spending 40k a month on a glam squad. He has an actual job; just to name a few,” a fan pointed out.

“Stop it. Sharrief was rarely seen due to football schedule… he was not out flaunting and bragging wealth for all to see,” someone tweeted.

“This is why nepotism sucks! Just bc she’s McCain’s daughter doesn’t mean she’s smart,” a fan retweeted. “Comparing Coach Shah to Erika is literally comparing apples to oranges. Other than being spouses they are entirely different! #RHOBH #RHOSLCreunion #andycohen”

“I missed where Coach Shah had LLC’s in his name,” a fan wrote. “I missed where Coach Shah was flying private jets and had $120k Cartier rings. I missed where Coach Shah stated that everything he did have was “gifts” and he shouldn’t have to give anything back. I missed where he was a HW!!!

“Sharrieff hasn’t charged $14 million to an AMEX that was listed to Jen’s business, and having money direct deposited into his account he knows isn’t his, unlike Erika. And that’s for starters,” someone said.

“STFU,” a fan simply tweeted.

“Justice for Erika Jayne is a top 5 riducous thing this woman has said and that says enough,” someone retweeted.

“Meghan thinks women should be jailed for getting an abortion but for her Erika Jayne getting bullied on a show she’s paid 500k a year for is sexism,” another person pointed out.

“Because you bleached out no talent hack, Sharrieff probably didn’t know what was happening,” someone replied. “So before you want justice for your wanna be twin, why did Tom put 20 million into her company? And then ask her why she won’t give back gifts purchased w/stolen money? #meagainisthirsty.”

