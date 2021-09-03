Meghan McCain Defends Erika Jayne in New Instagram Post

At least one person is sticking by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.

Following the September 1, 2021 episode of RHOBH, Meghan McCain took to Instagram to express her support for Girardi, as she posted a picture alongside the star. “Team Erika @theprettymess,” McCain wrote in the caption. “We love you. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t bother commenting. No one is interested.”

In response to McCain’s post, Girardi wrote in the comment section, “Love you back.” Girardi’s comment garnered over 182 “likes.”

McCain’s post comes after an explosive episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as some of the women confronted Girardi about her current lawsuits involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, during a dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house. Girardi is currently being sued by a number of clients who claim that he embezzled money from their settlement funds.

Other Stars Have Also Expressed Support for Girardi

A gentle reminder that being a billionaire or the spouse of one does not negate ones right to feel or express pain or to simply wallow. Money does not make life easier. In fact, the old African proverb says “mo’ money, mo’ problems.” Empathy isn’t rich or poor. It’s human. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) September 2, 2021

McCain hasn’t been the only one who has expressed support for Girardi over the past few months. On September 2, 2021, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard wrote on Twitter, “A gentle reminder that being a billionaire or the spouse of one does not negate one’s right to feel or express pain or to simply wallow. Money does not make life easier. In fact, the old African proverb says ‘mo’ money, mo’ problems.’ Empathy isn’t rich or poor. It’s human.”

In June 2021, former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black also took to Twitter to defend Girardi.

“I hope people keep an open mind about Erika #RHOB,” Black wrote at the time. “The law partners/acct didn’t know. The Calif bar didn’t know. The creditors didn’t know. The city lavishing husband w/awards didn’t know. So why would people assume a singer/dancer w/no background in law finance should know? Be nice.”

Many Fans Did Not Seem to Agree With McCain’s Support for Girardi

In the comment section of McCain’s post about Girardi on Instagram, many fans disagreed with McCain’s support of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“Yikes, girl,” one follower wrote in the comment section. “You really know the right team to pick lately…quite disappointing.” Another agreed, writing, “You blame Biden for ending a war that lasted 20 years and cost this country so many lives and money. But you’re on the side of someone who took money from so many people who needed it. She had to know something!!!!”

Another one of McCain’s followers chimed in, writing, “You have some nerve Meghan. You’re the first one to speak your mind and it’s usually not nice. I believe if Erika is so innocent why is she not giving the money to the victims that Tom gave to her and was deposited in her business account? FYI I’m not interested in all your negative comments against President Biden. Show respect he’s your President too!”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

